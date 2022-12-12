Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.The much-awaited Season 2 finale of The White Lotus has just aired, and it left a lot of people on the edge of their seats. We have watched the characters go through emotional turmoil and overall trauma over the past seven episodes —and all of it was just strangely good to watch. But the biggest question that I know everyone asked is: Who died?

Created by Mike White, the HBO anthology series focuses on the theme of wealthy people going on a vacation at a White Lotus resort. While the first season was incredible and just plain chaotic, Season 2 somehow upped the ante. For a quick refresher, this tension-filled season follows a group of tourists staying in a White Lotus located in beautiful Sicily. There’s Cameron (Theo James), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and Ethan (Will Sharpe) who went on the trip together; Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and Albie (Adam DiMarco) who are there to learn more about their heritage; and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) among others.

Each of these people has their own brewing issues. However, the biggest mystery is trying to find out who Daphne saw on the waters in the first episode. Now that the finale is out, and the burning questions have been answered, let’s unpack what exactly went down.

What About the (Toxic) Couples?

In the finale, we see Ethan losing his mind just thinking about the possibility of Harper and Cameron hooking up to the point where he gaslights his wife. Harper eventually tells him the truth: Cameron invited her to go back to the hotel, they went to a room, Cameron latched the door, and he kissed her. Now even more blinded with anger, he rushes to Cameron who was swimming in the ocean and tries to drown him, and the two engage in a fight until a tourist stops them.

Later, Ethan talks to Daphne about the whole Cameron-Harper thing, but she just dismisses it. We know that Daphne knows about Cameron cheating on her with many women, but she just ignores it, refusing to be a victim. Ethan and Daphne then head to a nearby island, but no one knows what they did. After, Ethan and Harper have sex, reigniting the passion after days of giving a cold shoulder to each other. Meanwhile, Daphne and Cameron continue their “we have a great marriage” facade, even though it’s clearly not healthy. We see these couples together as they wait in the airport, looking happy. Or are they?

Keeping Up With The Di Grassos

Albie is completely smitten with Lucia (Simona Tabasco), a sex worker. Fearing for her life, he asks his father to wire him with 50,000 Euros to help her out. Of course, that amount is just ridiculous. But Albie convinces his father to give it in exchange for helping him out with his mom —and, desperate to connect with his wife and daughter again, Dominic agrees. There’s not much that went down with the Di Grassos in the finale, but Albie certainly left the White Lotus heartbroken when Lucia leaves him.

What About Portia?

While Portia’s existential problem is more than understandable, it doesn’t erase the fact that she is, well, a bad assistant. She accompanies Tanya in Palermo. However, she spends time with Jack around town instead of being there for Tanya. She later learns through Tanya that Jack is not the person she thought he was. Again, while she’s not that good of an assistant, she doesn’t deserve to be in this chaos.

Portia was brave enough to confront Jack about it, and he ends up confirming her story. But at the last minute, Jack drops her off at an airport and warns her not to go to the hotel and just leave Sicily right away because Quentin’s group is very dangerous. So, she did. She’s now in the airport where she encounters Albie yet again. Albie asks her about her boss, and Portia casually says she doesn’t know. But when he asks if she knows about the dead body, she stops in her tracks.

Checking In With The Italians

Well, at least one group in the show is happy. After spending a passionate night with Mia (Beatrice Grannò), White Lotus manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) becomes nicer, now happy that she knows who she is. Mia is brought on as the hotel's new piano singer despite Giuseppe showing up. Then there’s Lucia. After Cameron gives her the money and Albie transfers the money to her account, she’s seen pondering. In the morning, when Albie is still sleeping, she quietly leaves his room before he can wake up. In this season, we can gladly say that the locals are happy and thriving.

Who Dies in The White Lotus Season 2?

When Tanya saw Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his “nephew” Jack (Leo Woodall) doing it during their time in Palermo, she started to grow suspicious. And then during a party, Tanya saw a photo frame of young Quentin and, well, someone who looks exactly like her husband. Of course, much like any other major red flags that were shown, she basically ignored it and was convinced that it was not him.

In the finale, the Palermo group and Tanya hop into the yacht to go back to the hotel. Portia, a not-so-responsible assistant, calls her and that’s when it just clicks for the both of them: They are both in a dangerous situation. Tanya asks for help from the one steering the yacht (“These gays, they’re trying to murder me!”) but due to the language barrier, her pleas are unsuccessful. Panicked out of her mind, Tanya excuses herself to the powder room. She hastily retrieves Niccolo’s gun and shoots almost everyone. It’s then revealed that she isn’t going crazy after all. These men —including Greg (Jon Gries)— were really trying to kill her for money.

After killing the men, Tanya hurriedly tries to escape on a dinghy boat. It would have been a really badass ending. But, of course, knowing her clumsiness, she ends up hitting her head and plunging into the water. While it’s sad to know that Tanya dies, seeing as she was also in the first season, how she died is somehow on brand for her character. We next see her floating dead body being discovered by Daphne, and it all just fits together. Plus, those other dead bodies that were mentioned in the first episode? Those are Quentin and the gang.

This whole show is a rollercoaster ride that you just can’t seem to get out of. With the twists, tension, and crazy situations, this may just be better than the first season. Before Season 3 comes, you can watch the first two seasons of The White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max.