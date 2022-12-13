Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.

As we all take a collective sigh now that the end of The White Lotus Season 2 is officially here, we're also taking a little time to reflect on those that made it out of Sicily alive — as well as say "arrivederci" to those who weren't as fortunate and saw their Italian dream end with an untimely death.

Lived: Ethan and Harper Spiller

Image via HBO

There was a time early on the finale when it looked like Ethan's (Will Sharpe) jealousy might get the better of him and spell an untimely end for his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) who he was positive had cheated on him with Cameron Sullivan (Theo James). He was nearing a breaking point and suffering from tortuous hallucinations of the two in the throes of passionate amore. She denies it, but he's never quite sold by her story that the two just shared a kiss. Ethan later had his own brush with death after Cameron got the upper hand on him as the two scuffled out in the Ionian Sea. Fortunately a bystander was there to separate the two, or Ethan might have ended up on the wrong side of this list.

Died: Quentin

Image via HBO

It was the end of the line for the smooth-talking, cocktail-sipping British ex-pat from England (Tom Hollander) in the finale. Whatever his game was with Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), the jig was up when a terrified and out-of her-mind Tanya emerged from a cabin below deck with the pistol that she found in Nicolo's murder bag. The boozy charmer from Palermo was caught up in the hail of gunfire before we could find out if he was really in cahoots with Tanya's husband Greg (Jon Gries) to abduct and kill Tanya so he could "decorate his house" as she put it. He appeared to be in complete control of the situation — until he wasn't. No more opera visits and Palazzo soirées for the mercurial man from Palermo.

Lived: Cameron and Daphne Sullivan

Image via HBO

Superficial tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) made it off the island safely. Though it appeared that Cameron's advances and indiscretion with Harper might have cost him his life in his brawl with Ethan, he survived. Despite a consensus among the viewing audience that he was the most deserving of death, Cameron lives on to no doubt continue to cheat on his wife Daphne whenever he gets the chance. Meanwhile, Daphne remains content with compartmentalizing her pain and embarrassment as long as she gets to have a little tryst of her own here and there as well.

Died: Niccolo

Image via HBO

Tanya's mafioso companion and full monty enthusiast, Niccolo (Stefano Gianino), came aboard Quentin's yacht equipped with a murder bag that was intended for her, but ironically and perhaps karmically, it proved to be the source of his own demise. After grabbing the bag and taking the steel-plated pistol from within it, Tanya shot Niccolo several times with it as he tried to force his way into the cabin where she was having her meltdown. Although we never really got to know the rakish Italian ringer very well, it's probably safe to say that it was a good riddance. Live by the sword, die by the word, right?

Lived: The Di Grasso Men

Image via HBO

Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and Albie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco) all made their way to the plane bound for the United States together safely. While none of them ever really appeared to be in much trouble as far as coming close to death, things could have gone a lot differently if they had not paid Lucia and her accomplices that played them like a fiddle to the tune of 50,000 Euros. A tough life lesson learned by the innocent, but self-righteous Albie. Hopefully, he continues to support his father in making amends with his mother.

Died: Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Image via HBO

Alas, it is with great sorrow that we bid goodbye to fan favorite and the only holdover from Season 1 (we're not counting that scumbag, Greg): Tanya. All she wanted was to have an Italian dream vacation and be like Monica Vitti. What she got was swindled by Quentin (and possibly her own husband) in what was truly the most tragic story arc of Season 2.

Tanya's drowning answered the question we had been asking all season of who was found floating in the Ionian Sea at the beginning of Episode 1. We got to enjoy her quirks, her romantic romps, and her wide-eyed naïveté before her luck finally ran out, and she plummeted to her death trying to escape Quentin's yacht. We will miss her, but it was a good run for two consecutive seasons on the show.

Lived: Portia and Jack

Image via HBO

It was quite the journey for Portia during her week at The White Lotus. After arriving as a frazzled and frustrated assistant to Tanya, she had romances with both Albie and Jack (Leo Woodall) that would ultimately expand her horizons and allow her to take stock of her own existence. And though Jack proved too good to be true, she came away from her adventures with a new appreciation for life and a possible relationship with Albie as the two reconnected at the airport on the way home. Speaking of Jack, the wayward "nephew" to Quentin showed that in the end, there was some goodness in an otherwise wounded and lost young man as he let Portia leave Sicily instead of doing something far worse to her.

Lived: Lucia and Mia

Image via HBO

The two con artists (Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno) came up big in the end after playing almost all the male White Lotus tourists like a fiddle. In fact, Mia came out of it with a new job as her sexual dalliance with resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) helped her land the gig as the piano-playing muse at The White Lotus. While they started out as what appeared to be two ambitious escorts, they proved to be the ones holding all the cards by the end of the season. Speaking of Mia's new gig behind the piano, Giuseppe also lived — but wasn't too happy about being fired and replaced by a young girl who got the better of him and stole his job.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are now available to stream on HBO Max.