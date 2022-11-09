Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.While The White Lotus may have been initially conceived as a miniseries, Mike White has expanded his social satire into an anthology show that focuses on different luxurious vacation resorts and the shallow guests that attend them. Season 2 picks up with a new White Lotus resort in Sicily, but it seems like there’s another violent death on the horizon. The second season avoids repeating the same story beats of its predecessor by using the specificity of history to reflect the lurking evil that is in plain sight. This is embodied in the second season’s chilling opening sequence, which features images of Roman art and the sounds of “Renaissance” by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

While Season 1’s characters Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) are brought back, the rest of the cast is entirely new. We see the legacy of Roman history within the Di Grasso family; the elderly womanizer Bert (F. Murray Abraham) looks to reflect on his ancestors’ history with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco). If the De Grasso family seems a little too proud of their history, then Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) couldn’t be more ignorant of it. The Sullivans' lack of knowledge of history, art, culture, and current events, in general, irritates their companions, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe).

The opening scene of the first episode, “Ciao,” teases that a collection of corpses will be discovered by the end of the season. It’s an intriguing hook that sets up another fun mystery, but it’s not the first indication that Season 2 of The White Lotus will be going to similarly twisted places as its predecessor. The opening title sequence shows that when we forget the sins of the past, we’re doomed to repeat them. History isn’t the idealized mythology that we like to remember it as.

RELATED: Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week

The Title Art Was Designed for the Series

Image via HBO

While it seems at first glance that these are legitimate pieces of Roman art, they were actually designed by the creative team Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore, with the help of illustrator Lezio Lopes. While images of actual historical paintings from the Villa Tasca in Palermo, Sicily were used, the final design adds latent details. Even though the title cards last under two minutes, they tell a complete narrative about a haughty society that collapses under the weight of its indulgences.

The credits begin with the harmonic vocals that slowly become distorted. The beautiful sound of a chorus of voices turns into haunting cries and chants. This sordid history is seemingly passed off as “eclectic.” We see this attitude from the characters themselves, as Ethan even reflects to Harper in the pilot that it’s good to have “diverse” friends like Cameron and Daphne. Ignorance is apologized for out of “respect.”

The Story in the Season 2 Credits

Image via HBO

The narrative of the credits corresponds with the story arc that the season seems to be following. Initially, the centerpiece of luxury seems like it’s everything that it appears to be; the Roman theaters are overwhelming in the same way that the White Lotus itself is. This metaphor continues as the historical setting descends into chaos. Since the season itself is focused on themes of colonization and imperialism, it’s fitting that the opening shows how the lavishes of an Empire reap consequences for its subjects. Just like it is in the White Lotus itself, the underprivileged are forced to suffer.

Brief flashes of bestiality, murder, sexual trauma, and bloodshed can be seen in a barrage of vivid images. The sexuality within the opening credits reflects how this “high society” is masking its depraved desires. We see this reflected within the series itself; Cameron wants to dominate Harper, Dominic looks to hook up with local sex workers, and Greg seeks nothing from his wife beyond a physical relationship. Even Bert’s callous comments to the staff and Tanya’s obsession with hiding her assistant Portia (Zoey Deutch) are based on aggression.

Apologizing for the Past

Image via HBO

In “Italian Dream,” Bert takes his family and Portia to a Roman amphitheater, where imprisoned gladiators would be forced to fight one another to the death. It’s an apt analogy to how characters like Bert and Cameron demand that the White Lotus staff is subservient to them. Bert uses this as an opportunity to tell Portia about a story from Roman mythology, where the God of the Underworld Hades kidnapped and raped the spring goddess Persephone. It’s a haunting story that Bert described as if it was simply a quirky fable.

What’s even more disturbing is that Bert draws the comparison between past and present; he claims that if Demeter could forgive Hades for raping her daughter, then surely Dominic’s wife (Laura Dern) could forgive him for whatever infidelities he may have had. Using the past to apologize for the present is an ongoing theme; Cameron reflects a similar attitude when he talks about how men aren’t allowed to gawk and flirt with women in the wake of the #MeToo era.

Character Analogies in the Credits

Image via HBO

There are many glimpses of animals in the credits, including monkeys, wild boars, and a flock of birds. Whether this is intended to represent mankind’s animalistic nature or simply further the disorienting nature of the credits it's unclear, but it’s possible that some of the animals themselves are intended to be analogies to various characters. One particularly striking image is one of a chained monkey being let out of a tower by a woman; since this corresponds with the credit for Jennifer Coolidge, it might reflect the prison-like nature of her new marriage.

There’s also a shot of a bird attacking its flock that corresponds with Aubrey Plaza’s credit. Thus far, Harper has rebelled against her wealthy companions, as she realizes that she doesn’t want to engage with this culture at all. Theo James’ credit syncs up with a dog urinating on a statue, and Cameron has similarly tried to “mark his territory” by harassing Harper. Some analogies are more clear; F. Murray Abraham is literally an older man who seeks attention from younger women. Similarly, the image of a man on horseback carrying a woman that links to Jon Grier looks similar to the Vespa he rides in “Italian Dream.”

The White Lotus is just as packed with details, hidden meanings, and Easter eggs as something like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, or Andor. While White has shown that he’s a brilliant writer with projects like Brad’s Status and Enlightened, The White Lotus is a step-up with its technical achievements. It will be interesting to see if the rest of Season 2 is just as riveting as the first 90 seconds that play in front of each episode.

Season 2 of The White Lotus premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.