Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Mike White’s The White Lotus was a minor miracle when it debuted last year; although the production was constrained by restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, White was able to create a searing, politically relevant examination of our fascination with the upper class and their privileges. While it was funny, moving, and disturbing all at once, The White Lotus felt like it was a success that couldn’t be recreated. Thankfully, White hasn’t made any mistakes thus far in the show’s second season. The first season analyzed a lot of aspects of privilege, but Season 2 has specifically turned its eye to political indifference. It feels like a particularly timely topic during an election year.

The second season of The White Lotus brings back the characters Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge) and her husband Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), but the rest of the cast is entirely new. We’re introduced to the young couple Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy), who have invited Cameron’s college roommate Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) to join them. Tanya’s young assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), strikes up a friendship and possible romance with the college graduate Albi Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco), who is on vacation with his father Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert (F. Murray Abraham). Since the premiere episode teased yet another murderous situation, it's possible that at least one of these characters won’t make it out alive by the time the season wraps up.

White has a dexterous way of approaching ignorance; not all the characters are as foul-mouthed as the figures on Succession, and they don’t think of themselves as “privileged.” However, it’s clear that anyone who is able to pay the price of admission to a White Lotus resort does not live in the same plane of existence as everybody else. Different social classes have different versions of reality, and one of the advantages of wealth is not having to pay attention to current events and politics.

Daphne and Cameron's Privilege Is on Full Display

Image via HBO

It’s clear from Daphne and Cameron's relationship that they have both been living well-adjusted lives for quite some time. Ethan and Cameron only met because they were paired together as roommates. While Daphne raises their children, she is pretty much subservient to her husband. Harper has a hard time relating to her because of her complete lack of interest in any conversation of substance.

Cameron specifically calls out the media’s attempts to create political indecisiveness and cause controversy. This suggests that Cameron has the privilege of not being affected by current events, and he later reveals what he’s done with his position of power. It’s implied that Cameron has been sexually abusing several women at his office of employment, as he discusses how many “bogus claims” regarding accusations of misconduct. He only admits that “some” accusations in general are legitimate due to the pressure he feels from Harper. It’s essentially confirmed that Cameron is guilty based on his predatory actions towards Harper.

Cameron’s behavior is clearly reprehensible, but it’s interesting to see how White compares his comments with his wife’s. While Cameron may be avoiding challenging news stories because it’s a reminder of his own mistakes, Daphne doesn’t really seem to have much of a vested interest in anything beyond what her husband directs her to. Harper and Ethan are beyond shocked when she mentions that she doesn’t watch the news; what else are they supposed to talk about? It’s a hilariously awkward moment that White uses to underscore a larger point.

There’s an interesting moment at the end of Episode 2, “Italian Dream,” when Daphne mentions how she scrolls through various charities while she is under the influence of alcohol, and casually spends significant amounts of money. This suggests that while Cameron is aggressive, Daphne has the capability of being empathetic if something is called to her attention. She’s willing to contribute to someone else’s cause if it doesn’t require any work on her part. It’s an intriguing difference from her husband, who only brings up the “various charities” he’s involved with in order to make Harper feel guilty.

Harper, Ethan, and Portia Are More Relatable by Contrast

Image via HBO

Showing how clueless Daphne and Cameron are also allows the viewer to feel more connected to Harper and Ethan. While Harper and Ethan have the benefit of wealth, they’re actively working and knowledgeable about current events. Harper’s job representing women who come forward with accusations of sexual harassment requires her to pay close attention to the news cycle. It’s interesting to see how unwilling she is to appease Daphne and Cameron’s ignorance; comparatively, her husband states that it’s a good idea to have “eclectic” friends. We later learn that part of Ethan’s motivation to take the trip has been to prove himself in front of Cameron, who was his bully in college.

Interestingly, Portia also mentions her reluctance to follow the news. While she has some advantages, she is essentially treated as a second-class citizen by Tanya, who wants to hide her from her husband for the entire trip. The viewer has a lot of empathy for Portia, so her feelings of being overwhelmed following current events are understandable. Portia is a millennial in an uncomfortable employment situation; she can be forgiven for avoiding stories that might depress her.

Portia’s behavior may also be linked to her uneasiness causing conflicts with any of the wealthier guests. If she’s not seen as their equal, then starting any arguments could lead to some unfortunate consequences. During the tour of the Greek theater with the Di Grasso family, Portia seems to either ignore or accept Bert’s inappropriate comments about the myth of Hades raping Persephone. Either she's purposefully ignoring him, or she’s learned to accept that the upper class lives by completely different standards.

While there’s a timeless quality to White’s social satire, the specific ties to recent events ground The White Lotus in the current social discourse. Even though these characters are all going on vacation to escape the issues they’re dealing with in their everyday lives, they’re still affected by the same outside world. It will be interesting to see what White chooses to reveal about the world outside these establishments, and how close it is to ours.

