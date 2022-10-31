Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus.

In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.

Awkwardness is the name of the game this go-around; specifically, it was this element that made for the most engaging part of the premiere as brought to life by the Queen of discomfort herself, Aubrey Plaza. In a crowded ensemble, she stands head-and-shoulders above as its snarky shining star.

Awkward Tensions Are High From the Very Beginning

From the very moment that Plaza's character arrives on the island, the tension starts to get teased out. Harper is there with her boyfriend Ethan (Will Sharpe) as well as his “friends,” Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) who could not be more different. Where the latter duo is bubbly, the former is more grounded and chill — that is, despite how Ethan wants to be more like the other couple and even pushes Harper to accept the complimentary drinks they receive when arriving at the resort.

When she later says they won’t end up connecting their adjoining rooms, the extended silence that ensues makes clear that this is going to be a long vacation. Ethan, again being rather pushy, asks her to “please try to make an effort” as it will otherwise “be a very awkward week.” The way Plaza delivers Harper’s response, “When do I ever make things awkward?,” with just the right amount of deadpan infused with a bit of venom, perfectly hints at what is to come. While there are plenty of other characters we subsequently get introduced to that are already clashing with each other in distinct ways, it is the sharp humor from Plaza that proves to be the most fraught and fun.

It's through these extended silences, exchanged glances, and withering stares that The White Lotus speaks volumes about its characters. Meanwhile, Harper serves as a surrogate of sorts for the audience, as she observes the unabashed and oblivious arrogance of the wealthy travelers she is trapped with. In particular, an early scene where she discusses her job in employment law over wine ends with Cameron telling on himself about his callousness. As Harper explains to Daphne how she works for clients that are suing employers for things like discrimination, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination, he can’t help but make a face and then outline how his company has faced similarly serious allegations. However, he refers to them as “bogus claims” that have “zero merit.” He just seems to be mostly annoyed by it all, leaving Harper and Ethan taken aback by his response before she chimes in to say such claims are “not all bogus.” Cameron quickly backpedals, though a raw nerve has clearly been struck. This is only the beginning of the thorny tension that starts to delicately tear through the premiere.

Plaza's Performance Offers Contrast Between Harper and the Other Vacationers

The key to all of it is how Plaza plays everything painfully straight, creating a contrast between the honest Harper and her brutally unaware fellow vacationers. When the wine conversation continues, she makes a reference to how the world is in a not-so-great place and is immediately met with Daphne downplaying her statement. She doesn’t do so with her own knowledge or insights, oh no. Instead, she just says that “even if it was as bad as they say it is, I mean, what can you really do, you know?” before struggling to remember if she had even voted recently. We see Harper and Ethan briefly squeeze hands under the table as a silent acknowledgment of how infuriating such statements are. The looks the two share and the quiet mortification it embodies are as funny as it is revealing. This is felt when, instead of moving on, Harper takes a drink and begins to ask more about what it is that they do all day. She is then bombarded with answers about reality television that Daphne loves — like Dateline, which emphasizes that even while the people are ugly, at least they’re murdering each other.

Plaza, while ensuring Harper remains as polite as possible, still gets in some great lines that poke and prod at the pampered people sitting across the table. Some of it plays more silly, like when she firmly makes clear that she doesn’t watch Ted Lasso, though she then gives a brief monologue that cuts through all the vapidity of the conversation. She observes how “it’s like we’re all entertaining each other while the world burns” only to be met with Daphne saying how much she just loves a binge. The way Plaza delivers a line that then peters out as Harper just gives up on the conversation makes her exasperation into an entertaining and embittered moment. While some other scenes in the premiere can feel rather stiff and uncertain by comparison, Plaza makes each one she gets into an absolute standout that makes you want to crawl out of your skin. Later, when Harper observes Cameron intentionally changing in front of the mirror she is at and exposing himself to her, the awkwardness takes a sinister turn. The scene passes quickly, but Plaza going through a range of expressions as it plays out makes it dynamically uncomfortable. The open contempt with which Harper stares at Cameron later over dinner is fleeting, though still fantastic.

Without Plaza’s presence and command of even these small scenes, the season would not be nearly as engaging. It is her performance that cuts through everything and elevates the entire experience. She is the key to bringing us further into an awkwardness that becomes both absurd and illuminating, revealing how both utterly boring and disconnected the new ensemble of wealthy characters can be. Plaza dials up the cringe to call our attention to the way this new cast is already beginning to butt heads — but it isn't tension just for the sake of tension. Instead, it shines a light on how the supposedly sublime vacation is anything but, underpinned by a simmering animosity that we are told from the jump will end in at least several deaths. This early reveal peels back the layers of false smiles that mask the sinister realities the season is introducing us to. The more Plaza is at the center of The White Lotus Season 2, the better it will be.