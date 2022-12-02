Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Season 2 of The White Lotus is nearing its end, and if Episode 5’s massive plot twist cliffhanger is any indication, it’s going to go out with a bang. Things are reaching a boiling point for everyone that we’ve gotten to know at The White Lotus, but the most compelling is, of course, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt's (Jennifer Coolidge) situation. Temporarily abandoned by her husband Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), Tanya finds herself alone in Sicily with her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). She isn’t alone for long as she stumbles upon Quentin (Tom Hollander), an affluent, gay English ex-pat visiting his friends with his nephew, Jack. While Portia quickly takes a shine to “naughty nephew” Jack (Leo Woodall), Tanya gets to know Quentin. But things take a turn for the worst, and as shocking revelations come to light, it is clear that things are not as they seem as Tanya may be the target of an intricate set-up.

What I am about to suggest may seem like a stretch, but hear me out. At this point in the season, knowing what we know now, it is entirely plausible that Quentin could be colluding with Greg to scam Tanya out of her money (or worse – her life). You may be skeptical now, but with the cold, hard, facts plucked from previous episodes that I’m about to lay out for you, combined with Mike White’s deviously sharp Emmy-award-winning writing, it’s a hard theory to argue. But before we look further into Tanya’s new friends, I want to revisit a thread that hasn’t been tugged on for a couple of episodes – Greg and his motives.

What's Up With Greg’s Abrupt Departure From Sicily?

It is clear from the get-go that Greg’s intentions are far less than pure when he drops the bombshell on Tanya that he has to leave their vacation early and fly back to Denver, but they are only cemented by the mysterious phone call he makes the night before he leaves. Keep in mind that it was Greg’s idea to go to Sicily, not Tanya’s. Tanya actually brings up a lot of good points as to why there should be no reason for him to abandon the trip, also suggesting that someone else could handle the situation. After all, it’s not like Greg is the only member of the Bureau of Land Management. Greg chocks it up to bad timing, but Tanya isn’t buying it. Despite his promises, Tanya feels certain Greg won’t be returning in two days.

Perhaps the most telling sign that Greg is out for his new wife’s (he has been married four times) money is actually another observation made by Tanya herself. Greg’s illness, denoted by a series of coughing fits back in Season 1, is seemingly gone, or at least subsided, as Tanya has put a lot of money towards treatment for him. She feels as if she has been used, stating, “Ever since you found out you’re gonna have a lot more years, I feel like you just realized that you’re gonna be stuck living them with me.” It’s a compelling motive, as Greg has so far spent the trip groaning and complaining about Tanya’s actions thus far.

Additionally, we can further confirm that Greg’s scheme could be premeditated because he is visibly outraged and flustered when he sees that Tanya has brought her assistant along. He doesn’t want to have any witnesses to his actions or be linked to Tanya in any way that could make him culpable, and Portia throws a pretty big wrench into that plan. He also doesn't want to be photographed with Tanya when they take the Vespa out for a spin, it may seem a trivial fact to point out, and he does eventually pose for the photo, but vacation pictures are a fairly commonplace thing, so it’s odd that he wouldn’t oblige unless he wanted to remain unnoticed.

Tanya’s New Friends Might Not Be a Coincidence

Shortly after Greg leaves and after a strange encounter with a fortune-teller (who predicts her husband is having an affair) Tanya bumps into Quentin. As Tanya and Portia walk up from breakfast, they pass by Quentin and his friend in the hall. He stops her to compliment her on her outfit, and they get to talking. Quentin eventually invites her to join them at the Beach Club in the afternoon, insisting that Tanya and Portia join them and darting off before they can discuss anything further. It’s not an interaction you think much of on the first watch, but after a second viewing, it seems all too coincidental. If there is one thing we know about Tanya, it’s that she cannot ignore a compliment about her appearance. She is vain, insecure, and currently angered over Greg’s departure. Even the slightest comment in passing from a stranger calling her outfit “chic” is enough to hook Tanya, and it works.

Tanya meets the men at the Beach Club and later for dinner, where Quentin invites her to their palazzo for a giant party. She takes some convincing, but they insist on her presence, and she ultimately agrees. Tanya recognizes and thanks them for their kind and friendly behavior, welcoming her into their group — but what she doesn’t realize is how their friendly behavior could mask ulterior motives.

Quentin’s Stories Could Reveal His True Plan

Despite his kind, outgoing nature, the most unsettling aspect of Quentin’s new friendship with Tanya is his macabre stories. While at the Beach Club, Quentin tells Tanya a tale about Isola Bella island. The story is about a wealthy Swedish family that owned the island — a legacy continued by the oldest matriarch who went on to be the sole inhabitant. She wouldn’t take any offers to sell the place, no matter the price and as a result of her stubbornness, her body washed up on the rocks days later and the estate eventually became open to the public. Tanya is horrified by the story, but Quentin remains unphased. In fact, he even suggests that the murder was “worth it” now that anyone can visit the island.

Now if this theory is correct, Quentin could be outlining his exact plan and sharing it in a cheeky metaphorical way that Tanya won’t realize until it's too late. Recall that the season opens with several bodies washing ashore. As of the end of Episode 5, Tanya is on an island separate from the resort, so it wouldn’t be too crazy to suggest she could be one of the bodies uncovered in the ocean. Additionally, as Quentin tells Tanya the Isola Bella story, the dialogue is intercut by shots of the violent Ionian waves crashing into the rocks. The foreshadowing of the dialogue combined with the imagery is too specific to ignore.

Quentin shares his second story after their trip to the opera to see Madam Butterfly (even more foreshadowing), confessing that he has only ever loved one person, a cowboy he met in Wyoming while traversing the United States. Quentin admits that he was young at the time, restless and obsessed with beat poetry, but he nevertheless fell head over heels for the man. He reveals that the cowboy was heterosexual and wanted nothing to do with him, something that only increased Quentin’s affection. 30 years later, Quentin says he’d still do anything for him. The creepiest point in the story, however, is when Quentin tells Tanya that beauty is his Achilles’ heel and that he is willing to die for it, asking if she is too. Perhaps this mysterious cowboy Quentin met could be Greg. Greg, as we know, works out of Denver, but it is more than possible that his job might have taken him to Wyoming at one point or another, where he could have encountered Quentin.

Quentin Might Not Be as Wealthy as He Lets On

After a trip on their yacht, Tanya and Portia find themselves at Quentin and the company’s luxurious palazzo. Establishing shots depict its massive size and amenities. Taking in its beauty, Tanya remarks to Portia that it is a great feeling knowing someone has money because you know they aren’t after yours. Tanya is of course referring to the affluent Quentin, but the following dialogue foreshadows that he may not be as wealthy as he lets on.

Inside the main room, Tanya continues to gush about the property to Quentin and mentions that they must have “dumped a fortune” to own it. This seems to strike a chord with Quentin, and he mentions that he did indeed have to pay a small fortune. Then, he slips up and mentions a bit too much. Tanya doesn’t catch on, but it is a huge clue as to why Quentin and Greg could be in cahoots. After a pause, Quentin tells Tanya that he has been trying to get a heritage subsidy from the government for the palazzo, but has been denied. The government wants the palazzo to be open to the public, something Quentin aggressively states “is not going to happen.”

If Quentin is searching for heritage subsidies and other loopholes to cover the cost of his “small fortune” palazzo, perhaps he isn’t as wealthy as he presents himself to be. Another piece of evidence in support of Quentin’s faux wealth is a comment made by Cameron (Theo James) in an earlier episode. In “Italian Dream” Cameron, Daphne (Meghann Fahy), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are discussing the beauty of Sicily over breakfast. This brings Cameron to mention the irony of the high price tag we naturally associate with the Italian luxury stating, “It’s wild, though. These European aristocrats have no money... they have these palazzos, and they got no cash.” This scenario directly correlates with what seems to be happening with Quentin. Perhaps this is the most concrete evidence that he is out for Tanya’s cash, and it is some great foreshadowing that can get lost in the show's weekly release schedule. Additionally, Quentin’s palazzo and his stubbornness in public access bear resemblance to the story of Isola Bella that he shares with Tanya — but instead of being the one killed for the property, he might be the killer in order to preserve it.

Portia Could Serve as a Problem for Quentin and Greg

While it's safe to assume that Quentin’s buddies are in on the ruse, there is one witness that threatens to foil everything, and her name is Portia. Recall Greg’s frustration over Portia’s presence. He became irate with Tanya when he realized she brought her assistant along and ordered Tanya to keep her out of sight. And when Tanya gets acquainted with Quentin at the Beach Club he makes it a point to ask about her company (ie witnesses), “You’re just here with your assistant, right?” As we can gather from Greg’s reaction, having Portia around ruins his perfect crime, so what does he do? He calls Quentin and informs him about the hiccup in their plan – enter Jack, the Essex hunk.

Though he is introduced as Quentin’s nephew, the end of Episode 5, in which Tanya catches a glimpse of the alleged uncle and nephew in the midst of a sexual act, hopefully confirms that is not the case. As it stands, this piece of information stays unknown to Portia who has fallen head over heels for Jack. He is the perfect distraction for Portia, who is outspokenly looking for adventure and some cheap thrills. It seems like Jack and Portia are just fooling around with each other, but if you look closer, Jack always appears to whisk her away right before Quentin talks with Tanya. The next day at the palazzo, when Quentin is discussing his desire to keep the estate private, Portia begins to walk into the room, but Jack literally swoops in from the corner of the doorway to deter her. In the next shot, as Tanya continues talking with Quentin, you can see Jack going out the door with Portia, away from the Palazzo in the reflection of the glass. They don’t return to the property until the end of the episode when he has to “go do something for his uncle.”

So who exactly is Jack? He’s clearly in on the ruse, but how does he fit into the whole picture? Is he a sex worker hired by Quentin to join him and his friends on the palazzo? Or was he hired by Greg solely as a means to distract Portia? Wherever his intentions lie, he clearly has no qualms about lending a hand to pull one over Tanya and Portia, and it's working like a charm – for now.

Maybe Quentin and Greg Are Tying Up Loose Ends

This entire theory is like a giant puzzle all the pieces are in sight, but it’s yet to be assembled. If we start from the beginning including every listed theory, Quentin met Greg (the cowboy) thirty-something years ago in Wyoming. Quentin falls in love with Greg, but it was unrequited. We don’t know anything more about their interaction or how well they got to know each other, but we do know Quentin was willing to do anything for him, even now. Flash forward to the present day and Tanya and Greg have been married. Tanya has made Greg sign a prenup, but she has also put a large portion of her wealth towards the best treatment money can buy, and he has made what appears to be a full recovery. Realizing he has more years left of his life than he had initially imagined, Greg realizes he doesn’t want to spend them stuck with the walking emotional mess, Tanya. He needs out but he wants the money too.

So Greg reaches out to an old acquaintance. Someone he knows will be willing to help him out, Quentin. Greg explains his predicament to him and Quentin, now living in Italy, reveals he has a problem too. The kind of problem only money can solve, something he just doesn’t have anymore. He wants to keep his luxurious palazzo for himself and his guests, away from any common person. The government won’t give him any money, so he needs to find someone with deep pockets. The plan begins with Greg selling his wife on the idea of vacationing in Sicily and staying at her favorite hotel chain, The White Lotus. Bankrolled by Tanya, the couple will fly to Sicily where they have planned to stay for a week. When they arrive, Greg is shocked to find that Tanya has brought her assistant along and insists she keeps Portia separate from their vacation, so she can’t bear witness to anything.

Greg gives Tanya her “Italian Dream” of eating fancy food and riding a Vespa over the coast, all while trying and failing to stay out of any photographs. Later that night, thinking he has cushioned himself well enough, he informs Tanya that he has to leave for Denver to clear up a Bureau of Land Management issue, something he doesn’t really elaborate on. She confronts him, questioning why the matter is so urgent and reminding him that this vacation was all his idea while still, as Greg mentions on his phone call, remaining entirely clueless. The phone call is still a mystery as he ends the call by telling the person on the receiving end that he loves them. While this is presumed to be a woman he is having an affair with, perhaps it's another red herring, and he is really conversing with Quentin.

Quentin prepares to intercept Tanya in the hall the morning Greg has left and initiates a conversation by complementing her outfit. Desperate for attention, Tanya begins a seemingly benign new friendship with a man who is already wealthy. In her mind, she doesn’t have to worry about a disingenuous relationship created solely to rob her of her money, except that’s exactly Quentin’s plan and sadly, Greg’s intentions as well. With Portia distracted by Jack, and Tanya isolated with Quentin and company on the island palazzo, the stage is set for chaos. And with Greg out of the picture, he is ready to reap the rewards of whatever happens to Tanya. How the final phase of the plan will play out is still anyone’s guess, but the pieces are in motion and with only two episodes left, anything can happen on The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 2 premieres new episodes weekly every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.