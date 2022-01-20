Variety has confirmed that Season 2 of The White Lotus will be filmed and set in the stunning Italian city of Sicily. The second season of HBO’s breakout series will be filmed at a Four Seasons Hotel, just as its first season was, this time at San Domenica Palace. Some internet sleuthing via the resort’s website has also uncovered that the hotel, which is located in the town of Taormina, will be closed to guests until April 1.

Looking back on recent casting announcements, the signs for an Italian filming were all there The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was announced to be joining the cast a few weeks back and while that didn’t totally point to a production base in Italy, it should have at least fueled the rumor mill. Along with Imperioli, the second season of the anthology series is set to star Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson with Season 1 standout and comedy queen Jennifer Coolidge also packing her bags and heading for Italy.

Visitors checking into Sicily’s White Lotus hotel include Dominic Di Grasso (Imperioli), who is on a family getaway, accompanied by his recent college grad son (DiMarco) and his elderly father, Bert Di Grasso (Abraham). Harper Spiller (Plaza) is hoping for a relaxing time at the resort with her husband and his friends in tow, while English expat, Quentin (Hollander), is on holiday with his friends and nephew. Portia (Richardson) is on the clock as she will be traveling with her boss to the grandiose hotel. Coolidge is expected to reprise her Season 1 role as grieving and over-the-top heiress, Tanya McQuoid.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Casts Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, and More

Season 1 of the Mike White-created, written, and directed dark comedy followed a group of visitors to The White Lotus hotel in Hawaii and also kept up with the staff members who were forced to answer to the visitor’s every beck and call. The series served as a satirical look at the wealth gap facing the world today. With its well written dialogue and characters, along with stand out performances, the series was an immediate hit among viewers and critics alike.

While no release date or first looks have been revealed for Season 2 of The White Lotus, we are just happy to know that production sounds to be underway in another gorgeous location.

Aubrey Plaza Joins 'The White Lotus' Season 2 That is one way of vastly improving a show.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email