Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Whatever else may be guessed or gambled about The White Lotus, one thing is certain: how it all ends. Bodies are going to be washed up on the beach, and every episode between Season 2's opening and the season finale is another step toward one inevitable death — or maybe even more than just the one. Viewers' eyes are peeled for clues as to whose impending doom is the most likely, but those who aren't fans of classic Italian operas may have missed out on vital clues that point to at least one of the show's impending deaths: that of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

The Tale of Madame Butterfly

Madama Butterfly, or Madame Butterfly, is a three-act opera that was first released in 1904, based on a short story written in 1898 by John Luther Long. It tells the tragic romance of a Japanese woman named Cio-Cio-San, who was known affectionately as Madame Butterfly by her English lover, B.F. Pinkerton, a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Madame Butterfly falls so deeply in love with Pinkerton that it became her entire identity — she secretly converted to Christianity just to marry him, and in doing so is cast out from her family.

Pinkerton, however, has no intention of staying true to her and leaves her the moment he finds himself an American wife. When he leaves her, Cio-Cio-San deludes herself into believing that he will one day return for her, and the child she had with him. The song that we see sung during the show is "Un Bel Dì, Vedremo" — roughly, "One Fine Day, We'll See" — which focuses on Madame Butterfly's impossible dream. It is a song that valorizes her love for her man, and the tragedy of it is that it's all based on a lie.

Her misplaced faith turns out to be her undoing, for when Pinkerton returns, it's not for her — it's to retrieve his son, to be raised by him and his new wife back in America. Madame Butterfly kills herself with her father's seppuku knife — a knife used for ritual slaughter.

Tanya McQuoid Is Also a Tragic Heroine

In Episode 5 of the series, Tanya's new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander) takes her to see the opera, a showing of Madama Butterfly. Tanya is quite taken with the story. Of course, she's been led to identify with Madame Butterfly — Quentin was aiming for that very thing. Instead of allowing her to feel down in the dumps about her husband leaving her, he helps Tanya feel better by making her feel like she's the hero of this tragic love story, instead of the victim of it.

Though Quentin may not have recognized it fully, there is much overlap between Tanya and Madame Butterfly. They're both dreamers, and cling to that dream no matter how much denial they have to apply to do it. We've seen already how badly Tanya takes to the very idea of bad fortune — she rejects it, quite literally, in the way she rejects the fortune-teller who performed a tarot reading for her. However, it's worth remembering that the fortune-teller warned that suicide was in Tanya's future, which is also the way Madame Butterfly met her tragic end.

There are other smaller overlaps; Madame Butterfly's main confidante is her maid, in the same way that Tanya's main confidante is her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Both women have a love for the finer things, and both women are willing to lose their own sense of identity to their dreams of love. The main similarity between the two is the very thing that caused Madame Butterfly's death: their husbands lied to them, and left them. Both their dreams were shattered — and it's clear that the death of Madame Butterfly is still weighing heavily on Tanya's mind.

Tanya is not a woman who has a strong connection with reality. In fact, the show argues that most wealthy have a distorted sense of what reality is like. It makes sense, when you have enough money as Tanya does, you can make your dreams come true, and nothing makes Tanya happier. We've seen how joyful she got when she got to spend a full day with her husband living out every one of her impractical fantasies. We've also seen how quickly she turned when those fantasies are threatened; it gets ugly. Tanya is simply not equipped to deal with a world that doesn't give her what she wants, and there's no telling what she's going to do if she's pushed any further.

All Signs Point to Tanya's Possible Death

Rumors are buzzing among the White Lotus audience over the strange mystery Tanya seems to have been drawn into with Quentin, believing there might be something more sinister afoot that will lead to her death. Others believe that, as the sole character who carried over from Season 1, Tanya is the one character who is safe, and will still be around for Season 3, followed by tragedy but somehow still immune to it. The show, however, is still very deliberately placing signs that point to her committing suicide: the fortune-teller, the opera, the knowledge that, of a very limited cast, more than one person is going to die, and Tanya's own morbid tendencies that are cropping up now that she feels she has been abandoned.

It's of course, entirely possible that this setup is nothing more than a red herring. After all, the death of resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) in Season 1 came completely out of nowhere. It was an accident that had little to do with everything going on in Armond's life, an unfortunate twist of fate fitting with the kind of chaos that The White Lotus excels at. On the other hand, Armond's death wasn't foreshadowed in the way that Tanya's is. It's possible that we've reached the end of Tanya's story — anyone following the signs can see that Tanya's tale was always going to end in tragedy. The only question is, ultimately, who is ultimately responsible for Tanya's end, and whether now is the moment her number comes up.

The White Lotus Season 2 concludes this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.