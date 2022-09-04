The White Lotus premiered on HBO on July 11, 2021, to unexpected critical acclaim and high ratings. Now, fans of The White Lotus can watch the Season 2 trailer, which dropped on HBO's official YouTube channel on August 30.

Shot in the form of a commercial for The White Lotus's rewards program, named the Petal and Blossom Circles, the promo features a tranquil music soundtrack and a shot of a luxury boat named The White Lotus - Sicily on the open water. Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, played by Jennifer Coolidge, praises The White Lotus in a voiceover, saying, "Whenever I stay at any of The White Lotus properties, it's always a memorable experience. Always." Another voiceover is overlaid over shots of people working in the hotel and beautiful Sicily, ending with a graphic that reads, "Now taking reservations for October." The graphic gives people a website address where they can go to learn more information about the show.

Intended initially as a six-part limited series, The White Lotus's success garnered 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited Series. The first season took place at one of The White Lotus resorts in Hawaii, while the second season takes place at The White Lotus resort in Sicily. The show focuses on vacationers who spend their time at the hotel, vacationing and relaxing in paradise. All the while, the dark secrets behind the vacationers, the hotel's overly cheerful workers, and the hotel itself are discovered and revealed.

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Footage Welcomes New Guests to Sicily

Season 2 has Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as the Spillers, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco and Michael Imperioli as members of the Di Grasso family, Meghann Fahy and Theo James as the Babcocks, Beatrice Grannò as Mia, Tom Hollander as Quentin, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, and Simona Tabasco as Lucia. Jon Gries (reprising his role as Greg) and Leo Woodall star in recurring roles. Mike White created, wrote, and directed the series.

The White Lotus's second season premieres in October 2022, with the exact day to be determined. While waiting for the second season to drop, you can watch the first episode for free on HBO's website. If you like what you see, catch the first season on HBOMax and watch the promo trailer for Season 2 below: