Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.

And just like that, Season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus is in the books. As the season came to a close in Episode 7, appropriately entitled, "Arrivederci", cheeky creator Mike White was true to form with a little red herring close to the show open as a still seething Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) confronts toxic tech bro Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) and the two have it out in the Ionian Sea over his advances toward his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza). We thought it would be Cameron that died, then Ethan, then Cameron again. Naturally, it was neither.

In spite of trying to pull one over on us, White did provide some closure on many of the questions we had going into the finale. Obviously, we were all beyond gobsmacked to discover that it was fan favorite Tanya McQouid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) found floating in the Ionian Sea by Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) at the outset of Episode 1. Many theories had been posited, but it turns out that they were all off the mark. However, that doesn't mean we're afraid to ask some unanswered, pressing questions heading into the third season of the show that has already been renewed by HBO.

Were Greg and Quentin Conspiring to Kill Tanya?

Image via HBO

What can you say after Tanya went completely Dirty Harry on everyone aboard Quentin's (Tom Hollander) yacht? The question that needs to be asked about the astounding events surrounding her final night is: were Tanya's husband Greg (Jon Gries) and Quentin really in cahoots? Was there ever a plot afoot to have her killed so her husband and the British ex-pat could have all her money? There was obviously a plan of some sort, as Tanya discovers Nicolo's murder bag containing all the essentials like some rope, a roll of duct tape, and that steel-plated pistol. After seeing a photo of Quentin with what she thought to be a young (and fully coiffed) Greg, Tanya pretty much lost it. When she emerged from that lower cabin, guns blazing, she was absolutely terrified and all bets were off.

Unfortunately for viewers, her murderous rampage raised more questions than it answered. By shooting her way off the yacht and silencing Quentin, we were left hanging about whether he had hatched a plan with Greg, Poor Tanya is so completely consumed by paranoia and fear, that by the time she stops to ask Quentin about it, he lays dying, unable or unwilling to answer. As she ultimately falls overboard to her death trying to board the dingy below, we are left holding a bagful of questions that renders very few answers. Arrivederci, sweet Tanya.

Did Jack Ever Intend to Kill Portia?

Image via HBO

Before the catastrophic events take place on the yacht, Jack (Leo Woodall) is still going out of his way to mislead a supremely suspicious Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). After taking her phone and repeatedly denying her requests to return to The White Lotus, it appears to all the world that she is done for and that Jack is prepared to kill Portia and eliminate her as a loose end. After she confronts him about knowing that he had sex with his "Uncle" Quentin, whatever pretenses the two were sharing are abruptly dropped like a hot potato.

Given the events involving Tanya on the yacht, does Jack release Portia because he didn't want to see her dead? He does advise her not to go back to the resort and that she is mixed up with some very powerful and bad people, but was he always just going to make sure that she went straight to the airport all along? Tanya's shooting spree leaves so many questions about the lengths that both Quentin and Jack were prepared to go to swindle them, and if they were even planning on killing either or both of them.

Who Got With Whom?

Image via HBO

Ethan is still so apoplectic about the possibility of Cameron hooking up with his wife, Harper, that he is out of his mind with more salacious hallucinations. Even as Harper repeatedly denies that they were intimate and only shared a quick kiss, Ethan refuses to accept it. Is he right? We think it's safe to assume that he and Daphne's little tryst on the small island was a little payback at the revelation that Cameron had slept with Harper.

Later that night, Ethan and Harper have quite the make-up session and seem to have wound up in a happy place by the time they get to the airport to return home. That's a lot of stamina Ethan showed off if he was indeed with both women. Maybe those early morning jogs were worth it? Meanwhile, Cameron and Daphne continue on with their philosophy of "don't ask, don't tell" all the way through to the bittersweet end.

Where Lucia and Mia Ever Truly Escorts?

Image via HBO

It looks like Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Granno) were playing the long con the whole time, doesn't it? Are they even escorts, or are they just a couple of ambitious BFFs that will go to great lengths to con rich, self-righteous saps like Albie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco) out of 50,000 Euros? After pulling all that money out of Dominic (Michael Imperioli), the two locals made a quick exit with the loot. Apparently, it won't affect Mia much as she got the permanent gig as the piano player at the hotel (much to the chagrin of Giuseppe) and promises to set Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) up with one of her many lesbian friends.

Were their actions just all in a week's work? It really looked like Lucia and Albie were star-crossed lovers, but maybe she was just that good. Kudos to the ladies, since they also had the honor of sharing the final shot of the season together as they walk arm-in-arm into town. All is not lost for Albie, however, as he does reconnect with Portia while preparing to board the flight home. And we're not buying that Dominic is a new man committed to his marriage, by the way. A leopard never changes its spots.

Who Will Be Back for Season 3?

Image via HBO

Unless there is some sort of Lazarus effect in place for next season, we think it's safe to assume that Tanya most definitely won't be back at The White Lotus for a third time next season. The same can be said for Quentin, but Mike White has hinted at providing answers to the whole "Greg and Quentin" of it all in Season 3, so we may see Jon Gries return for a third season. It's unlikely that we'll have a return trip for the Harpers or the Spillers, as their story arcs concluded with a larger degree of certainty. The same can be said for Portia and all three of the DiGrasso men as we look forward to the next season.

Which White Lotus Location Will Season 3 Take Us To?

Image via HBO

First Hawaii, then Sicily... where will White decide to take the new cast and employees of The White Lotus Resort in Season 3? If it is anything close to what we've seen in the first two seasons, you can be sure there will be a beach involved. In an interview unpacking the finale, White alluded to the possibility of Season 3 taking place in Asia and revolving around "death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Maybe the series will return to somewhere South of the equator in the upcoming season. We could definitely go for something like Cabo San Lucas or maybe a little Rio de Janeiro. Wherever the newest guests of the White Lotus end up, sex, scandal, and hijinks will undoubtedly await.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are now available to stream on HBO Max.