Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.

After the first episode, who do we think was found floating in the Ionian Sea? We have an intriguing new group of visitors, Sicilian locals, and White Lotus staff this year joining Season 1 Hawaii holdovers Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). Let's take a look at who will be enjoying a week-long stay at the resort and who is most likely to have met an untimely death in Mike White's second installment of the Emmy award-winning ensemble piece.

Is It Someone From the Two Couples Staying at The White Lotus?

Among the guests greeted at the dock with complimentary flutes of Prosecco is the squared-away, tightly-wound Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza). Maybe a week at the White Lotus is exactly what she needs to forget about her work as an employment lawyer representing the sexually harassed, discriminated, and wrongfully terminated. She is traveling with her husband, Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), who seems to have come into a good amount of new tech money and serves as the more laid-back, easy-going half of the couple. He spends most of the episode vouching for his old college roommate and friend, Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) a wealthy, tech entrepreneur who has invited the Spillers to join him and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahey) at the White Lotus.

There is definitely tension between the two couples from the start. Harper and Cameron have gotten off on the wrong foot, but Cameron doesn't seem to have noticed. His charming but passive-aggressive style isn't going over well with Harper, who sees him as a get-rich-quick, cavalier name-dropper with an overabundance of self-confidence. To be blunt, she thinks he's a "douche" and isn't afraid to share her opinion with Will. In the limited time that we've gotten to know Cameron, she could be onto something. Aside from his dismissive attitude toward her legal work, the fact that he nonchalantly drops his drawers and exposes himself in front of her in their shared bathroom is serious cause for alarm. It comes across as both grossly narcissistic and blatantly unaware. Something is definitely not right with Cameron, but is it something that might land him in the body bag? The only one of these four that we can definitively rule out is his wife Daphne, as she was the one who swam directly into the floating body at the beginning of the episode.

Is It One of the Di Grasso Men?

Then there are three generations of Di Grasso men. Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and the youngest, Albie (Adam DiMarco). The colorful trio of Californians is staying at the White Lotus to visit Testa d'Laqua, the hometown of Bert's Sicilian parents. Aside from some occasional flatulence, Bert is a charmer who is quick to flirt with virtually every female he comes across. He's frank and has a sort of joie de vive attitude that you might find in a gentleman of an advanced age. Son Dominic is middle-aged and all too familiar with his father's antics. The Hollywood "muckity-muck," as Bert calls him, is leaving a tumultuous relationship with his exasperated estranged wife back in the States and is more than open to finding some local companionship with mercurial local escorts, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Granno). His son, Albie, is often caught in the middle refereeing dad and grandad while also serving as the latter's babysitter/chaperone. There are some questions to be answered about the Di Grassos. Could Bert's comedowns have landed him in trouble with a fellow suitor or jealous husband? Maybe Dominic's relationship with one of the local call girls doesn't go over well with someone in town. Body bag worthy? We'll see.

Is There Trouble in Paradise for Fan-Favorite White Lotus Regulars?

Back for another stay at their favorite resort, Tanya and Greg Hunt (Coolidge and Gries) are looking for a romantic getaway, but things are off to a rocky start. First off, can't a girl eat a macaroon, or three, or five, without facing the Spanish Inquisition? So far, Greg is in quite the foul mood as he raises a stink to just about everything Tanya does — including bringing along her beleaguered assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) with whom he immediately has a problem, not to mention apparently snacking too much on macaroons.

The treatment she paid for seems to have cured Greg's terminal illness, but even the kindest and cookiest of people have a breaking point. Surely Tanya doesn't have rescuer's remorse and wants to send her ill-tempered husband to meet his maker — or even worse, get rid of her pesky assistant, who, despite being instructed to stay in her room for the week and not ruin her romantic escape, keeps popping up everywhere to pursue a romantic relationship with Albie. (Just for the record, Greg, it was three macaroons, not five.)

We Know the Staff Is Always Involved... Somehow

If the first season taught us anything, the White Lotus staff is just as involved in the storyline as their guests. This time around, resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is a no-nonsense screw who runs a tight ship. Assistant Rocco (Federico Ferrante) is her poor underling who takes the brunt of Valentina's wrath. We don't get a lot of personal information on the staff in Episode 1, but disgruntled employees are known for wanting to see their hard-ass bosses in a body bag. Anything is possible, right? The sleazy restaurant piano player even seems like someone to keep an eye on.

Episode 1's Body Bag Front Runner: Cameron

As we stated at the outset, things are just getting started and the situation is a very fluid one. Each character is going to have a run at body bag status at some point, but after their conversation at lunch and the subsequent events in the bathroom, Theo James' Cameron has all the qualities you might expect to push a combination of all the wrong buttons and set someone off (yes, we caught Daphne's comment about wives killing their husbands on Dateline). Entitled, opinionated, passive-aggressive, and narcissistic, he has established a lead right out of the gate. Whether he maintains that advantage all the way into the body bag remains to be seen.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 premiere each Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.