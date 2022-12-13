Will Sharpe has spoken about The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale, answering some of the questions the episode left viewers with. The actor, who plays Ethan Spiller on the Emmy award-winning series, believes the finale was “rewarding,” revealing what he thinks is in store for his character in the future.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sharpe revealed his relief that the final episode had aired, sharing his experience filming some of the episode’s more emotional scenes and reaction to the script. “It’s been exciting getting some messages from the States—it airs tonight here in the U.K.—but people seem to have enjoyed the finale,” Sharpe said. “It’s nice to be able to talk about it freely now that it’s all out there. We all had read the scripts before we even started shooting it, so we’ve all been carrying these secrets for a long time and talking in riddles.” The actor went on to explain that he felt the “heaviest” and “emotionally tough” scenes, including the hotel room interrogation of his wife, Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza), were the “most rewarding.” “[That’s] what made it satisfying to play. A lot of the scenes in the final episode, weirdly, were the most rewarding.”

When he first learned how the season would end, Sharpe revealed he was glad his character was “flipped” on the head": “I was really excited by how Ethan, having been a creature of such restraint through the majority of the series and kind of an enigma, how he really does come out of himself and releases the animal inside in the final episodes.” More so, he was also in awe of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt’s (played by Jennifer Coolidge) storyline, as written by creator Mike White. “What a bold move from Mike, and I really felt like it played out at times very funny, there are moments of tragic comedy through all those scenes, but also very poignant and kind of loving of that character.”

In the same interview, Sharpe tackled one of the unanswered questions left by the finale, admitting that White did not provide too many details. “I feel like that's part of what's interesting and sort of poetic about how Mike's handled those stories, is that there is an element of mystery still,” Sharpe said. “That's what Daphne is saying to Ethan in that scene on the beach: maybe you don't need to know everything about one another to love each other and to be with each other. From a performance point of view, with Harper and Cameron, I felt like I didn't need to know what had happened because Ethan doesn't know.”

To clarify further, Sharpe revealed that, regardless of whether Harper told the truth about Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) or if Ethan did cheat on Harper with Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy), Ethan wants to fight for his marriage. “In that moment, he just feels like he has to get the truth from Harper and maybe he does get it from her or maybe he doesn't, we don't know. In terms of Ethan and Daphne, the way I thought about it was whatever sort of physically happens on that island, what has happened between them undeniably is a moment of intimacy and a moment of kind of mutual vulnerability and connection.”

Sharpe also indicated what he believes is in store for Ethan in the future. “I definitely think that they [Ethan and Harper] have found a way to connect by the end of the episode, and they’ve reminded each other that they love each other,” Sharpe said, revealing he’d be interested in returning for a third season if White was amicable to it. However, whether that means Ethan and Harper will return as a happy couple is another matter. “I know that Mike wanted Ethan and Harper to be happy at the airport and to feel connected, but there is still a mystery hanging over it and there’s still questions left unanswered, and so as for what happens offscreen or following that, that’s open to interpretation.”

The White Lotus is currently streaming on HBO Max.