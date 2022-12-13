Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus was somewhat of a minor miracle when it debuted as a limited season in the summer of 2021; produced and conceived amidst the COVI-19 pandemic, Mike White’s haunting social satire was the rare story about “eating the reach” that managed to add something new to the conversation. While White is certainly renowned for his comedic sensibilities, he surprised viewers with his ability to invoke empathy for his characters. The White Lotus became HBO’s new must-see show due to the running theories over who would die before the series’ closure.

Although The White Lotus was intended to be a single miniseries, the show’s popularity inspired White to return to the material with a follow-up season. With the exception of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries), The White Lotus: Sicily introduced an entirely new cast of characters. White surprised his viewers once again by not trekking over too much familiar territory; the Italian-bound installment in the series explored millennial culture, imperialism, workplace culture, and gender dynamics in new and interesting ways.

The real winner of The White Lotus: Sicily was the audience; everyone who tuned in seemed to have a blast as the show continued to shock and surprise. However, some of the characters that fans had grown invested in suffered more disturbing fates than others.

Winner: Ethan and Harper

Based on the last episode, “Abduction,” it seemed like Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) were at an irrevocable point in their relationship. Harper seems convinced that Ethan cheated on her after his night out with Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), and he grows frustrated by her refusal to accept his innocence. However, in “Arrivederci,” we see the couple emerge from their vacation with a newfound strength; there are lingering doubts in both of their minds, but they’ve grown to appreciate and believe in each other like never before. Ethan has stood up for his wife for the first time, and they’re able to be intimate together after their relationship had gone stale.

Loser: Dominic

Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) ends his trip in Italy the same way he begins; despite seemingly learning something about what he has lost as a result of his infidelities, Dominic can’t help but immediately get back into his old ways when he sees an attractive woman at the airport. It’s suggested that his ex-wife (Laura Dern) is not willing to forgive him, and he’s failed to earn the respect of his father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham). Dominic has learned just enough to be ashamed, but he hasn’t found the motivation to become a better person.

Winner: Daphne

While Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) initially seemed to be a clueless aristocrat, she proves to be one of the more surprising characters in the season based on her comments to both Ethan and Harper. Harper learns that Daphne has learned to play on her husband’s insecurities, and has successfully manipulated Cameron into giving her what she wants. Daphne recognizes Cameron’s faults, but she’s willing to accept them in order to benefit.

Loser: Tanya

Although Jennifer Coolidge’s performance is eccentric, Tanya proves to be a more dynamic character in the second season as she’s victimized by her husband’s schemes. Tanya has all of her agency stolen from her; she thinks she may have found someone who cares about her in Quentin (Tom Hollander), but realizes too late that she’s a victim of a con. What’s even more heartbreaking is that Tanya has learned to care about her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), showing empathy for the working class that she didn’t have in the first season. Unfortunately, Tanya meets a grisly fate before she’s able to have a full redemptive arc.

Winner: Lucia and Mia

In the world of The White Lotus, those with the ability to sacrifice their emotions are able to deceive others and come out victorious. Both Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) flirt with more ambitious futures, but ultimately realize they’re at their best when they’re holding all the cards. The final shot of the season is them fittingly strolling out into the Italian scenery; they’re still not quite adjusted to this gorgeous landscape, and they’re able to appreciate it in a way that the wealthier guests aren’t.

Loser: Jack

While it seems like Portia might have to pay the ultimate price for her romantic encounter with Jack (Leo Woodall), the young man claiming to be Quentin’s “nephew” ends up surprising her and letting her go. Like Portia, Jack was a young and helpless victim who made the mistake of trusting the wrong people, and he simply pleaded for her not to be as ignorant as he was. While it’s nice that Jack doesn’t end up being a cold-hearted killer, we know his fate is unlikely to be happy when he goes on the run.

Winner: Bert

Bert watches both his son and grandson go through emotional crises, but he’s not bothered in the slightest. If there’s one wealthy character that’s never held accountable throughout the season, it’s the elder statesman of the Di Grasso family. Bert passes off his sexism as a “family curse,” and is just ignorant enough not to realize he’s been a thorn in the side of everyone he’s encountered. The only real disappointment Bert faces on the trip is his meeting with his distant relatives, which he ultimately passes off as a faded dream.

Loser: Cameron

Cameron essentially takes his vacation as a chance to pump up his own ego. There’s nothing more important to him than domination, but he’s finally held accountable when Ethan pummels him in the pool. Not only is Cameron unsuccessful in getting anyone to believe his cons, but he’s called out by Harper for his complaints about how people have gotten “too sensitive.” Given Daphne’s comments to Harper, it seems like Cameron’s co-workers are being ostracized for their abusive behavior, and it’s likely that he too will have to face consequences when he returns home. Based on the final moments of the season, it’s clear that Daphne is the one with the power in their relationship; she would be willing to hang him out to dry if he was ever truly threatened.

