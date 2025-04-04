The White Lotus Season 3 almost looked a lot different. A new report from THR, including a full interview with the cast, revealed that True Detective veteran Woody Harrelson almost starred in The White Lotus Season 3 in the role of Rick, who is portrayed by Walton Goggins. Harrelson's negotiations to play Rick fell through, which led to him signing on for the guest role of Frank, who is portrayed by Sam Rockwell. Harrelson ultimately had to back out of Rockwell’s role due to scheduling conflicts. This report comes days before The White Lotus Season 3 finale airs on Max, which is set to be the longest episode in show history at 90 minutes. The show has also continuously broken its own ratings records as one of the most popular shows on Max. You can read Harrelson's full comments below:

"I was set to do White Lotus and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and it conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision. Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

The White Lotus creator Mike White and Harrelson previously worked together on Zombieland. Although it’s a bummer that Harrelson wasn’t able to make it work, there’s still a chance for him to star in The White Lotus Season 4, which has already been confirmed. Still, many would argue that Harrelson’s scheduling mishap was a happy accident, as it gave us Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell, who have been two of the show’s more compelling characters this season. The White Lotus Season 3 built out the rest of its ensemble with Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola as the Ratliff family that hail from Durham, North Carolina. Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan also star in The White Lotus Season 3 as the BFF trio who are always at odds with each other. Jon Gries can even be seen reprising his role as Greg Hunt.

Who Has Starred in Previous Seasons of ‘The White Lotus’?