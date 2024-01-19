When the initial season of White Lotus was released, the story was quite perplexing; watching vacationers relax in an idyllic Thai resort somehow had tension that was both eerie and comedic. Perhaps the star of the first two seasons was Jennifer Coolidge. If you don't remember Stifler’s (Seann William Scott) mom from American Pie, Coolidge might be a new face, but she invariably stole the show for the first two seasons. In an effort to avoid any spoiler alerts, let’s just say she isn’t expected to return for Season 3.

What we can expect, however, is to get a fresh new set of vacationers, all with their various baggage to bring along. In the cast, there will be a few comedic actors alongside some of the more dramatic artists, which is what sets White Lotus apart as such a unique show. Without further ado, we have this list of actors and a little more information about what you can expect from them in the upcoming season.

Leslie Bibb

Initially, Leslie Bibb started her career as a highly successful model, which later translated to a television career, where she was cast in both comedies and dramas, like Home Improvement and Pacific Blue. She continued the path of balancing the two seemingly opposite roles from her appearances in films such as Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Wristcutters: A Love Story, Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Tag. Not to mention her role in horror comedies like The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Most recently, she played the role of Ellie in Sebastian Maniscalco’s About My Father along with Robert De Niro (The Godfather Part II), and she is set to play Dinah for the upcoming comedy mini-series Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig (Brides Maids). Her career bears a striking resemblance to the overall theme of White Lotus, ensuring that her role in the show will be a perfect fit.

Jason Isaacs

Image via ITV Studios

Jason Isaacs is another actor added to the Season 3 of White Lotus line-up and usually embodies dramatic roles in film and television. As an English actor, Isaacs began his career in British television but later landed his first part in a major film, Event Horizon, which starred Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and quickly picked up another role in Armageddon, alongside Bruce Willis (Die Hard). His career skyrocketed even further when he starred in The Patriot with Mel Gibson (Braveheart) and Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), but many fans will recognize him as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter. Since then, Issacs has been in numerous other big roles, including Michael D. Steele in Black Hawk Down, Captain Hook in Peter Pan, Admiral Zhao in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery, Marshal Georgy Zhukov in The Death of Stalin, Vasili in Hotel Mumbai, and Hap Percy in The OA. He was also cast, most recently, as Carey Grant in the mini-series biopic Archie along with Laura Aikman (The Job Lot). Jason Isaacs brings serious acting chops to Season 3 of White Lotus, perfect to balance out the chaos we’ve come to love in the series.

Michelle Monaghan

Image via Hulu

Michelle Monaghan's first big role started in television as Kimberly Woods in Boston Public. From there, she pivoted towards films with roles in It Runs in the Family and Winter Solstice, then landed a cult classic role with Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. You might also recognize her as the love interest in The Heartbreak Kid with Ben Stiller. Most recently, she starred in the Netflix film, Echoes and is working on an upcoming television show with Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) called Bad Monkey.

Parker Posey

image via Magnolia Pictures

Parkey Posey is well recognized for her breakout role in Dazed and Confused as Darla Marks, the leader of a group of highschool mean girls. After that, throughout the ’90s, she starred in dozens of indie films, including The Daytrippers, Party Girl, Clockwatchers, Basquiat and The House of Yes. She has continued to consistently star in comedic films since, notably, in 2016, a Woody Allen film called Café Society, but her biggest recent film was Beau Is Afraid, where she played Joaquin Phoenix’s (Joker) characters main love interest, Elaine Bray. She also has a couple of upcoming films, such as Thelma, a comedy about a phone scam, and The Parenting, which is expected to be a hilarious horror movie.

Dom Hetrakul

Dom Hetrakul is a well-known Thai actor on television; in the United States, he appears in many films set around martial arts. He had a role with Nicolas Cage in the 2008 film Bangkok Dangerous and most recently appeared in The Man with the Iron Fists 2, written by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. Since then, Hetrakul has remained in Thailand, working in television, but since White Lotus was filmed in Thailand, he didn’t have to travel far to land in the upcoming season.

Tayme Thapthimthong

Image via IMBD

Tayme Thapthimthong is a Thai actor who appeared in Mechanic: Resurrection, which stars Jason Statham, as well as several other series like Farang and Thai Cave Rescue, which told the story of the 12 boys who were trapped in a Thai cave in 2018.

Carrie Coon

Image via HBO

Though Carrie Coon started her career in the theater, her success, not to mention a Tony award nomination, led to her playing alongside Ben Affleck in Gone Girl. She then landed a role in a Steven Spielberg-directed film called The Post and, right after, had a part in Avengers: Infinity War, all while performing a lead role in the third season of Fargo. She’s currently acting in the historical drama series The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell, and she also has another movie on the way, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. This will be her second Ghostbusters film to date, after her performance as Callie Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Natasha Rothwell

Image via HBO

Natasha Rothwell used to be a hilarious writer for Saturday Night Live, but her acting talents brought her on screen more and more. In the HBO series Insecure, she handled both the writing and some of the acting, appearing as Kelli in many of the episodes. Recently, she had a role in Wonka as Piper Benz alongside Timothée Chalamet, and she also has an upcoming performance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, following her role as Rachel in both the first and second films.

Miloš Biković

Image via IMBD

Miloš Biković is famous for starring in many Russian films, such as Sunstroke, Dukhless 2, and Beyond the Edge. The upcoming White Lotus series will be his major introduction to American programming.

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel is a German actor who recently starred in The Zone of Interest as Rudolf Höss. His previous work has also been performed in the German language, and he currently has a main role in a series called Babylon Berlin as Gräf.

Morgana O’Reilly

Image via IMBD

Morgana O’Reilly made her start in theater and has since become a prominent actress in New Zealand film and television. She’s possibly best known for her television part as Naomi Canning in Neighbours and as Kylie Bucknell in the film Housebound.

Lek Patravadi

Lek Patravadi is a long-time actress in Thai cinema. Since 1973, she has risen to fame with her film Mai Mee Sawan Samrab Khun. She became a leader in promoting Thai performing arts and, in 1977, began creating her own plays and television shows.

Shalini Peiris

Image via IMBD

Shalini Peiris is originally a Sri Lankan but grew up internationally; she’s most well known for her roles in television series such as The Ark and The Danny & Mick Show.

Walton Goggins

Image via CBS

Walton Goggins started off his career in television, and while working on Murder in Mississippi caught a break and met the right people in the industry to help his career along. He’s most well recognized for television roles in The Shield, Justified, where he received a Primetime Emmy, and The Righteous Gemstones, in which he played alongside John Goodman and Danny McBride. His film credits include Predators, which starred Adrien Brody and Laurence Fishburne. His face may also be familiar from Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. Recently, he has worked in television, playing Jay Whittle in I’m A Virgo and Earl 'Peanutt' Montgomery in George & Tammy. His upcoming performances appear to remain on television as he will play The Ghoul in Fallout.

Aimee Lou Wood

Image via Netflix

Aimee Lou Wood is an English actress who started off in theater, earning herself a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance. She is known for her role as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's Sex Education, but she has also starred in films like The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Living. Wood continues to balance stage and screen roles, staying very busy with her upcoming role as Queen Dagan in the movie Seize Them! as well as a few series, including Alice & Jack, Toxic Town, and Daddy Issues.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Image via Prime Video

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, has an acting career that includes roles in films like Midnight Sun and Moxie, and he joined The Boys spinoff series called Gen V. His most recent work was in the thriller Stowaway as Michael.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Image via Netflix

Starting off as a singer, Sarah Catherine Hook gained an interest in acting during college. Since then, she has appeared in television shows and movies such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and American Crime Story, with her most recent role as Juliette Fairmont in the series First Kill.

Sam Nivola

Image via Netflix

Born to Alessandro Nivola (Face/Off) and Emily Mortimer (Shutter Island), Sam Nivola had his major start in showbiz when he and his sister, May Nivola, played siblings in White Noise with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig taking on the roles of their parents. Recently, in 2023, Sam Nivola starred in Eileen and appeared in the latest Bradley Cooper film, Maestro.

