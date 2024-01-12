The Big Picture New cast members including Christian Friedel have been added to the upcoming third season of The White Lotus, joining previously announced actors such as Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell.

Christian Friedel gained popularity for his portrayal of Rudolf Höss in The Zone of Interest, while Shalini Peiris joins the show after her role in The Ark.

The third season of The White Lotus will continue the premise established in the first two installments, exploring dark comedic themes through the interactions of emotionally unstable individuals in a luxurious resort. Filming is set to begin next month in Thailand.

The White Lotus has added five new cast members to its upcoming third season, according to Variety, including The Zone of Interest's Christian Friedel. The German actor will portray an unknown role as yet another group of people travel to a White Lotus location. The cast of the third season of the successful HBO anthology will be rounded out by Miloš Biković, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris. The plot for the new episodes of The White Lotus is currently being kept under wraps, but the third season will follow the premise established by the first two installments.

Friedel gained popularity by portraying Rudolf Höss in Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, with the character serving as deputy inspector of all concentration camps during World War II. The actor was joined by Sandra Hüller and Ralph Herforth in the gripping drama about Höss and how his actions during the war affected his life with his family. On the other hand, Peiris joins The White Lotus after playing Dr. Sanjivni Kabir in The Ark, a science fiction program following a group of colonizers from the future looking for a new home after the Earth was devastated.

The White Lotus continues to assemble the cast for its third season, after it was confirmed that Carrie Coon will be joining the anthology. Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Leslie Bibb will also appear in the new episodes, which will feature Natasha Rothwell reprising her role from the first season. Filming is scheduled to start next month, with the team traveling to Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand once production starts. The first season of The White Lotus was set in Hawaii, while the second installment took its main cast to Sicily.

What is 'The White Lotus' About?

The first season of The White Lotus established how the dark comedy likes to explore the concept of death by putting emotionally unstable people together in a luxurious resort. After the first installment took Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) to their limit, the second season introduced an entirely new group of victims of their own desires. Originally conceived as a miniseries, The White Lotus was renewed by HBO after the impressive amount of success it saw upon release. The third season is currently scheduled to debut at some point in 2025.

