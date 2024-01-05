The Big Picture Season 3 of The White Lotus will feature a star-studded cast, including Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb.

The upcoming season will be set in Thailand, following the show's tradition of showcasing dreamy locations.

Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey and seek a change of scenery after the events of Season 1.

While we still may be a long way away from checking in, HBO has announced exactly who will be dropping their credit card numbers and picking up their room keys for Season 3 of The White Lotus. With each year continuing to gain steam when it comes to the show’s collection of sought-after talent, year three is no different, with Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong set to join the cast.

The mystery of the guests taking part in Season 3 of The White Lotus has been in full speculation mode since the second season came and went at the end of 2022. Two of the biggest names churning inside of the rumor mill were pop superstar Harry Styles and Hollywood icon Laura Dern, with the latter having previously been heard in the second season as the wife of Michael Imperioli’s character, Dominic Di Grasso. But, the very first piece of the puzzle unboxed for audiences was that Natasha Rothwell would reprise her role as spa manager, Belinda Lindsey, a part that she played in the show’s first Hawaiian-set debut season.

Along with Rothwell’s appearance, we found out that Season 3 will be set in Thailand, keeping up with the dreamy locations that the first two seasons have whisked viewers away to. While plot details have been kept under wraps, it seems likely that Rothwell’s Belinda sought a change of pace after the events of Season 1. For those who may need a refresher, Belinda becomes fast friends with the luxury hotel’s guest, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), with the wealthy heiress dragging the spa manager along with hopes and dreams of opening her own set of businesses. When this doesn’t happen, Belinda is left in shambles, so it would make perfect sense that she needed a change of scenery and asked for a transfer across the world.

'White Lotus' Has an All-Star Cast

Since its first season back in 2021, the anthology series has kept up with toppling its high bar of talent. The first installment featured performances from the likes of Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and Connie Britton, while Season 2 included Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and F Murray Abraham. So, it comes as no shock that Mike White and the rest of the creative team are keeping the names coming for the next chapter. After all, the series needs to continue outdoing itself at the Emmy Awards and break its current record of 12 nominations.

With the cast list now revealed, part two of the speculation train can leave the station, which begs the question of who dies, and who’s the murderer? Although Season 3 won't air until 2025, you can catch up with the first two seasons of The White Lotus on Max and get ready for another annoyingly catchy theme song to take over your brain. Check out everything we know about the next season here in our handy guide.

