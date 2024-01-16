The Big Picture Walton Goggins and Patrick Schwarzenegger join the star-studded cast of HBO's The White Lotus.

The characters of the new additions remain unknown, but Goggins is a well-known TV and film actor.

The third season, set in Thailand, has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and won't be released until 2025.

Yet another slew of characters are headed to the world's most misfortune-filled resort. Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook have all been added to the upcoming third season of HBO's smash-hit dark comedy The White Lotus, according to Variety. The quintet will join a large group of previously announced actors and returning faces.

As with all of the other actors that have been announced, no character details for any of the five were provided. However, they will join an already massive ensemble of cast members tapped for the resort, including Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Carrie Coons, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Christian Friedel, Tayme Thapthimthong, Dom Hetrakul, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris. Also returning to the cast is Natasha Rothwell, who will be reprising her role as spa manager Belinda from the first season.

Plot details surrounding the upcoming season are unclear, other than the fact that it will take place at a White Lotus resort in Thailand. This follows previous stints at resorts in Hawaii and Sicily in Seasons 1 and 2, respectively. It will be directed by series creator Mike White, who also wrote the scripts and executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. The third season recently had its release window pushed back as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike and is not expected to come out until 2025.

Goggins and Schwarzenegger Headline an All-Star Cast

While their characters are unclear, one thing that isn't is the star power of the new additions. Goggins is known for his wide-ranging television career and is already an HBO alumni on the show The Righteous Gemstones. He has also acted on the big screen in films such as Django Unchained, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Tomb Raider. Rumors had actually circulated that he was being added to The White Lotus for a while, and he will next be seen starring in Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation of the Fallout video game series.