The penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 3 set a new record for viewership. According to data revealed by TheWrap, The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7, "Killer Instincts," reached 4.8 million US viewership in its debut night on Sunday, March 30. This marks the highest audience to date for the anthology series over its three-season run. The episode dethroned its predecessor, seeing a 14% uptick over Episode 6, which reached 4.2 million viewers on Sunday, March 23. The hit series is reportedly being watched by 15 million viewers in the US per episode, with the Season 3 premiere reaching 18 million viewers. The season finale is expected to grow as viewers who had fallen behind catch up in anticipation of the show's killer reveal.

"Killer Instincts" set the stage for the season finale as tensions developing throughout the season reached fever-pitch levels. Foes were put in close quarters while friendships and family relationships take a turn. "In Bangkok, Rick (Walton Goggins) meets face-to-face with the man he thinks ruined his life. Meanwhile, a nervous Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) brings Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) along to Chloe's (Charlotte Le Bon) expat party, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) confronts Timothy (Jason Isaacs) about how strange he’s been acting since they arrived in Thailand, Laurie (Carrie Coon) heads to a Muay Thai match with Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius), and Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) and Mook (Lalisa Manobal) have their first date," reads the logline for the episode aired last night.

'The White Lotus' Will Be Back

Image via HBO

As Season 3 gears up for the final stretch, fans can rest assured that Season 4 will return on HBO. The network renewed it before Season 3 debuted as they anticipated good viewership numbers, and by the looks of it, it was a good bet. Details about Season 4 have not yet been revealed, but there is no rush since we don't know who will survive in Thailand. However, HBO's Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, confirmed that Season 4 might return to Europe, although they were yet to zero in on the location. “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe," she said. Italy is probably off the list since Season 2 took place there.

The White Lotus Season 3 cast includes Rothwell, Coon, Goggins, Isaacs, Schwarzenegger, Isaacs, Manobal, Thapthimthong, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast members include Duvernay, Fedaravičius, Le Bon, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

Catch the Season 3 finale on Sunday, April 6, to see how the season ends. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.