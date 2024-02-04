The Big Picture Jason Isaacs revealed that filming for Season 3 of The White Lotus will begin in two weeks.

The new season will be set in Thailand, offering a fresh location for the show's guests and storylines.

Without Jennifer Coolidge's character, Tanya McQuoid, Season 3 will take on the challenge of introducing a new set of guests and their interactions with the staff.

This weekend Jason Isaacs gave Collider's Maggie Lovitt and the attendees of MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, some insight into when he's going to start filming The White Lotus Season 3! The actor, famous for his work in the Harry Potter franchise, was on a panel with Lovitt and his co-star Matthew Lewis celebrating the films when he was asked about what he might be able to share about his role in the upcoming season of The White Lotus.

The first season, which brought fans a look into the White Lotus hotel in Hawaii, got audiences captivated by the Mike White series and that continued when we headed to Sicily for Season 2. With iconic characters, like the one that earned Jennifer Coolidge a recent Emmy win, we're setting ourselves up for a new territory with Season 3! At the panel, a fan asked a question about the new season of the show, noting that they knew that Isaacs couldn't talk much about it. But they asked whether or not he was excited to head to Thailand, where the new season is going to be filmed.

Isaacs started by asking the audience "So, has anyone seen The White Lotus?" When the audience responded enthusiastically, he went on to say "I am in it. If I say anything else, they take my kidney out through my ears. Very painful! So thanks!" Next, the fan asked a follow-up question and asked whether he'd ever been to Thailand before. "I’ve not been to Thailand before, and I got a text from the director saying ‘Go and sit in the sauna and don't get out all day, and you'll be prepped for the shoot.’ Thank you." Lewis, who was interested in Isaacs' schedule, asked when he leaves to film and Isaacs responded with "Two weeks."

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Takes Place in Thailand With a New Batch of Guests

What worked so well with Season 1 and Season 2 was that we watched as the rich and elite guests of The White Lotus were absolutely horrific to each other. Yes, the murder of a member of the hotel is the allure for fans, but it is also fun to watch as these insufferable guests make the staff miserable along the way. Without Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid for Season 3, it will be interesting to see how the show tackles this new set of guests. However, Natasha Rothwell's Belinda will be back for more chaos.

Now that we have an idea of when the show is getting ready to film, we have a bit more of an idea of when we can expect to see Season 3 of the show. If they're just starting to film — at least Isaacs' scenes — two weeks from now, we may be waiting a while to check back into The White Lotus.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned at Collider for more news from MegaCon.

