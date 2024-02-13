The Big Picture Filming has begun on the third season of HBO's The White Lotus in Thailand, promising more mysteries and death.

The first two seasons of the show featured ensemble casts vacationing at a White Lotus resort, leading to deadly outcomes.

Season 3 will feature a star-studded cast, including Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and more, and will be directed by series creator Mike White.

It's almost time to head back to the world's most infamous resort, as filming has officially gotten underway on the third season of HBO's smash-hit series The White Lotus. The third installment of the show will take viewers to a White Lotus resort in Thailand, with more mysteries and death sure to befall the A-list cast set up for Season 3.

The production start comes courtesy of The White Lotus production account and HBO's flagship streaming service, Max, which posted a picture of the Season 3 clapperboard on Instagram. "Unforgettable experiences are in the making at #TheWhiteLotus," the Instagram post was captioned. "We are eager to welcome new guests to our resort in Thailand." While details remain slim, the Thailand shoot marks the third exotic location for The White Lotus, following a Season 1 debacle in Hawaii and Season 2 heading to the Italian island of Sicily.

Plot details remain slim, but the first two seasons of The White Lotus featured ensemble casts going about their lives while on vacation at a White Lotus resort hotel. Problems soon follow the vacationers wherever they go, with both of the first two seasons culminating in a pair of deaths: Murray Bartlett's Armond in Season 1 and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya in Season 2. Season 3 will feature a new star-studded cast headlined by Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Lisa Manobal, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christian Friedel, Parker Posey, and more. Also rejoining the cast is Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role as spa manager Belinda from Season 1.

Jason Isaacs Heads to Thailand for 'The White Lotus' Season 3

The commencement of the camera rolling on Season 3 shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. During an early February panel at Orlando's MegaCon led by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Jason Isaacs confirmed his involvement with The White Lotus and said he would be leaving in the next two weeks to shoot the project. "I am in it. If I say anything else, they take my kidney out through my ears. Very painful! So thanks!" Isaacs said of Season 3. He added that he hadn't been to Thailand before, and "got a text from the director saying, 'Go and sit in the sauna and don't get out all day, and you'll be prepped for the shoot.'"

Most other details about the shoot remain in the dark, but it is known that the creative team behind the first two seasons is back in the driver's seat. The White Lotus Season 3 will once again be directed by series creator Mike White, who also wrote the show and executive produces alongside David Bernad, Nick Hall, and Mark Kamine.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is slated to be released on Max in 2025. See the official Instagram post below.

