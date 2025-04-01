This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Following The White Lotus Season 3’s impressive viewership records (complete with an 89% critics score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes), it’s only fair to end the satirical comedy-drama series in quite an exciting manner. According to HBO’s latest schedule (via Variety), the eighth episode of Season 3 will be the anthology series’ longest yet, spanning a total of 90 minutes. It will be 12 minutes longer than the second season's runtime.

The supersized Season 3 finale of The White Lotus is set to premiere on April 6, 2025. Of course, with an allotted 90 minutes for Episode 8, the finale is expected to answer all the questions left in the previous episodes, including the person behind the mysterious gunshot and the dead body during the first episode’s earlier moments. While Season 3 is nearing its imminent end, more vacation-gone-wrong stories await as the series had just been renewed for Season 4 earlier this year ahead of Season 3 premiere, marking the start of a new era (as well as a new picturesque location) for the popular dramedy.

‘The White Lotus’ Maintains Its Winning Streak With Season 3

The White Lotus has been performing critically well since the first season debuted back in 2021, thanks in large part not only to the compelling plotline but also to the stacked cast who have checked into the fictional luxurious resort chain. Season 3, still following the same formula as the first two seasons, has been bringing in massive viewers, with the latest episode — titled "Killer Instincts” — having accumulated a total of 4.8 million US viewership record.

Like the previous seasons, Season 3 — set in Thailand — also features new characters fans have grown to love and hate. This includes longtime friends Laurie (played by Carrie Coon), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan); returning character Greg/Gary (Jon Gries) and his new partner Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon); another returning character Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay); Ratliff’s patriarch Timothy (Jason Isaacs), the matriarch Victoria (Parker Posey), the eldest Ratliff child Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), the middle child Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and the youngest Lochlan (Sam Nivola); couple Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins); and Rick’s old friend Frank (Sam Rockwell).

The White Lotus Thailand is co-owned by former actress Sritala Hollinger (played by veteran Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon). The employees include Mook (BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal), Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius), Amrita (Shalini Peiris), Pam (Morgana O’Reilly), and more.

The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max. Catch the supersized Season 3 finale on April 6.