The White Lotus has just broken the record it reached just a week ago. Tons of viewers, a total of 6.2 million to be exact, have tuned in to the explosive series finale of the third season, according to Variety. The recent record comes after Episode 7 garnered 4.8 million viewers, a 30% increase on Episode 6’s impressive 4.2 million views.

The dark comedy drama has been breaking records since it returned to HBO for a third season on February 16. The supersized Season 3 finale, the anthology series’ longest runtime yet, saw a 51% increase from the record brought by the second season’s finale and a 158% increase from the Season 3 premiere, per Variety. The 6.2 million total of Episode 8, which premiered on April 6, is a combined record of HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming data on Max.

As is typical The White Lotus fashion, Season 3 also concluded on a high note. Though some viewers are left asking for more, it did answer the question raised in Episode 1 with more dead bodies floating than previously anticipated. It also revealed the truth behind Rick Hatchett’s (played by Fallout’s Walton Goggins) identity and how the Ratliff brothers (Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Saxon and Sam Nivola’s Lochlan) dealt with the shocking Episode 6 sex scene.

‘The White Lotus’ Is Returning for More Vacation Drama

Image via HBO

While Season 3 has already come to a bloody end, The White Lotus is confirmed to be returning for a fourth season. In fact, the Mike White-created award-winning series received an early Season 4 renewal earlier this year even before the third season premiered in February. Though details about Season 4 are still being kept close to the vest, White suggests that the upcoming season may veer away from the show’s usual oceanfront setting. Of course, fans can still expect Season 4 to revolve around ultra-rich people behaving poorly.

The White Lotus is not only known for its compelling plotline but also for its stacked cast of A-listers since the very first season debuted in 2021. The third season, set in Thailand, also stars Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea, Leslie Bibb as Kate, Carrie Coon as Laurie, Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn, Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper, Jason Isaacs as Timothy, Parker Posey as Victoria, Sam Rockwell as Frank, Scott Glenn as Jim, Lek Patravadi as Sritala, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa as Mook. Natasha Rothwell reprised her Belinda role in Season 1, while Jon Gries’ Greg returned once again — this time as Gary.

All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max.