Two episodes in, Season 3 of The White Lotus is already serving up plenty of new drama and foreboding twists. Among the guests this season, the trio of childhood friends — Laurie (Carrie Coon), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) — is one of the most refreshing relationships of the season. While Episode 1 convinced us of certain dynamics in this group of three, Episode 2 made us... rethink. There is a lot going on under the surface with Laurie, Kate, and Jaclyn reuniting for a girls' trip (or, as Kate refers to it, a "victory lap"). If there's anything viewers can expect from Mike White, it's a good plot twist, so chances are we're going to be kept on our toes with these three right up until the finale.

A Friend Trio Is a New Dynamic for 'The White Lotus'

Image via Warner Bros

The trio of friends visiting Thailand's White Lotus resort have known each other since childhood, but due to their vastly different lives, they rarely get together anymore. Kate Bohr is married to a high-up company exec in Austin, Texas. Laurie Duffy is a corporate lawyer from New York who recently got divorced. Jaclyn Lemon is a Hollywood-based TV star who recently got married to a hot younger man. As with most friend groups that originate in childhood, they have gone in different life directions as they've grown up. The friends certainly have memories to go off of, like a group costume Kate brings up at the first dinner where Jaclyn was the face, Laurie was the arms, and she was the feet, but even from the first episode, it becomes clear that it's been a while since this group has hung out. There is an awkwardness and uncertainty that they are trying to cover up with excited pleasantries.

Each season of The White Lotus has featured a family on vacation — last season, it was the Di Grassi family, and this season it is the Ratliffs. Each season has also featured at least one romantic couple traveling together; this time around, it's Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Rick (Walton Goggins). But one dynamic we haven't seen before is a group of friends. The show has spotlighted some interesting friend duos in past seasons, such as the tense frenemy situation between Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O'Grady) in Season 1 or the iconic and surprisingly moving friendship between Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) in Season 2. However, a group of three provides more opportunities for tension, as one person usually ends up feeling left out. In a friend trio, who is closer to who at any given time is subject to change, and alliances can easily shift on a whim. With Laurie, Kate, and Jaclyn, The White Lotus is already exploring these shifts.

Alliances are Already Shifting Between Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

In Episode 1, Laurie is clearly being marked as the odd one out. Not only is her room separated from her friends, but Jaclyn and Kate treat her like an afterthought in conversation. In one of many awkward moments, Kate and Jaclyn are trading compliments about each other's bodies and how young they look. When Jaclyn says to Kate, "You look the same as you did 20 years ago," the camera cuts to Laurie uncomfortably smiling, and then Jaclyn adds, "You both do." Meanwhile, in Episode 2, we get to hear Jaclyn and Kate’s real thoughts about Laurie after dinner when they are alone together. Kate remarks that Laurie looks “defeated,” both of them mention her alcohol problem, and Kate gossips about Laurie’s daughter getting kicked out of multiple schools.

But in classic White Lotus fashion, all is not as it seems. On the second night, Kate and Laurie have a moment alone while Jaclyn is in her bedroom looking at the memoir of the resort's co-owner, Sritala Hollinger (Lek Patravadi). Laurie brings up Jaclyn's arrogance, and this spirals into a full-blown vent session where both Kate and Laurie question Jaclyn's seemingly impulsive marriage to a man much younger than her and her obvious plastic surgery. But Laurie and Jaclyn have also had a moment of connection together. During dinner in Episode 1, Kate is trying to relate to Jaclyn’s fame by making a reference to her local fame in Austin as a result of her husband. “So many times I think someone wants to be my friend because they like me. I mean, I think I’m cool,” she says, and Laurie and Jaclyn flash each other a brief but knowing smile. This moment reveals that maybe this is something classic that Kate would say, and Laurie and Jaclyn are clearly connecting over laughing at her. Two episodes in, there is clearly suspicion and insecurity permeating this group, as each character in the trio seems set on forming alliances to protect themselves.

Trios Appear To Be a Theme in 'The White Lotus' Season 3