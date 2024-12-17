It’s been well over two years since the second season of Mike White’s award-winning series, The White Lotus, celebrated its second season. Yes, the wait for a third season has been incredibly difficult, but those of us who are fans of productions like Stranger Things and House of the Dragon have had our patience pushed to the limit before. The good news is that it’s almost time to embark on another murder-filled vacation, as The White Lotus will officially return to screens on February 16. Yesterday, HBO shared the first official trailer for its beloved original series and today, a lineup of characters is waving hello in a fresh batch of images.

There’s a lot to take in with the introductory images of The White Lotus Season 3. The production may be set up in an anthology style, with a (mostly) new cast and storyline every season, but one image reveals the string holding it all together. In said picture, the staff of the titular resort’s Thailand location gives approaching guests a hearty wave, welcoming them to their idyllic destination. Another still introduces Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), who were depicted in yesterday’s trailer as a couple having a difficult time relaxing on their across-the-world journey.

Meanwhile, it’s gals night out for Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan) and Leslie Bibb (Law Abiding Citizen), who are gathered around a table sipping cocktails. Another standout shot foreshadows the return of Natasha Rothwell’s (How to Die Alone) Belinda, who will make her return to the series after catching a tough break in Season 1.

What To Expect From Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’

As always, the upcoming set of episodes will feature rich people behaving badly while on a vacation that so many of us could only dream of. From the debut trailer, we know that another murder is afoot, this time in Thailand, amping up another whodunnit mystery that will undoubtedly keep audiences guessing from the first episode to the last. Meanwhile, Rothwell’s Belinda appears to have traveled across the world for a fresh start and time to decompress from her life at the resort’s Hawaiin location.

Joining the aforementioned cast members for the latest season is an ensemble that includes Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manoban, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Shalini Peiris, Julian Kostov, Lek Patravadi, Sam Nivola, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Arnas Fedaravičius, Morgana O’Reilly, Nicholas Duvernay, and Francesca Corney.

Check out The White Lotus Season 3’s fresh images above and stream the first two seasons now on Max.

