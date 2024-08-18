The Big Picture Michelle Monaghan joins the star-studded cast for the upcoming season of The White Lotus on HBO.

Monaghan praises Parker Posey as 'the queen of our lives' and gushes about her talent and support.

The White Lotus is a social satire set in an exclusive chain of resorts, with a new cast every season.

Michelle Monaghan is no stranger to being part of a star-studded ensemble. The actress most recently appeared opposite names like Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, and Bobby Cannavale in Ti West’s MaXXXine, with her next small-screen role set to see her alongside the likes of Vince Vaughn, Rob Delaney, and Jodie Turner-Smith in Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey. But, when we heard that the Golden Globe-nominated actress was adding her name to the call sheet for the upcoming third season of HBO’s series, The White Lotus, we knew she was the perfect addition to an already remarkable cast.

So far, we know that names like the Harry Potter franchise’s Jason Isaacs, The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, and The Righteous Gemstones’ Walton Goggins are all part of the dynamic ensemble. With this in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when Collider’s Perri Nemiroff had the chance to chat with Monaghan on the latest episode of Ladies Night, she asked the actress who in the loaded cast exceeded her expectations, leaving her excited for people to see their work. Without hesitating, Monaghan said, “Parker Posey”.

“The Queen Of Our Lives”

Ah, yes. Our indie queen of the ‘90s. Known for her roles in classics like Dazed and Confused, The Daytrippers, Clockwatchers, and Scream 3, as well as being a frequent collaborator with filmmaker Christopher Guest, Posey is, as Monaghan so elegantly put it, “the queen of our lives, like all of our indie dreams.” Touching on what it was like to work with the renowned performer, Monaghan shared,

“She does not disappoint. I got to live with Parker Posey, so I have such a soft spot for that woman. She’s so ethereal and yet grounded and eccentric and so talented. It’s mind-blowing how talented she is, but she’s also just the most amazing female empowered supporter. ‘Isn’t that a gas, Michelle?’ I’d just sit back and listen to her. ‘You just take the floor. We’re going to breakfast here, but I’m not going to say a word. I just want to listen to you wax on about the world.’”

While they may have been roommates during the filming of The White Lotus, it isn’t yet clear how their characters will relate to one another in the next installment of the anthology series. As we know from the last two seasons, no matter how much money the guests at the titular resort have in their bank accounts, fatal accidents just seem to be drawn to the property like magnets. But we’re certain that, no matter what their fates, Monaghan, Posey, and the rest of the delightfully brilliant cast will deliver another stunning season of the award-winning series.

Watch Monaghan’s full Ladies Night interview with Nemiroff below and catch up on the first two seasons of The White Lotus now streaming on Max.

