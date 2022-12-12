Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season two finale of The White Lotus.

After a few weeks of gelato, mystery, and drama, Season 2 of The White Lotus came to a dramatic end yesterday, revealing who it was of the resort's many, troubled guests who wound up dead. Series creator Mike White discussed both the shocking end of the season and where the series might go as it heads into its third season.

In the "Unpacking S2 E7" featurette, released after the season finale aired last night, White discussed a possible new direction for Season 3 of the series. With the first season taking place in Hawaii, and the second season bringing viewers to Italy, finding a new setting for the visually stunning series is certainly a challenging task. But White already seems to have some ideas surrounding the upcoming third season, and seems to be focusing his attention on the continent of Asia for the third season in hopes of focusing on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

That certainly is a broad task, but it is in keeping with the generally morbid themes of the series, which focuses on the events leading up to a mysterious death within the various branches of the White Lotus luxury resorts. Season 2 certainly ended with a death that may strike many of the series fans as particularly shocking. Yes, it was a fan favorite, and Season 1 alum Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, whose death punctuated the events of the second season. Of the choice, White said, "I was thinking, it'd be so fun to bring Tanya back because she's such a great character, but maybe that's the journey for her, a journey to death."

And unfortunately for the troubled and eccentric Tanya, it was, ultimately, a journey to death. And death has always been an underlying theme for the series, which takes place in settings that both provoke and suppress such ruminations. No one wants to think about death on vacation. But White reflected on bringing the theme of death to a more literal place in the third season, saying, "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Both seasons of The White Lotus are currently available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the trailer for Season 2 below.