A new poster for the third season of The White Lotus has been released by HBO. The studio is only a few weeks away from the launch of the new episodes of their successful anthology. The poster allows audiences to take a look at the cast members that will turn the upcoming installment of the series into an unforgettable ride. The third season of The White Lotus is scheduled to premiere on February 16. With eight episodes full of mystery and a bit of comedy, this will be the longest season of the series to date.

The White Lotus is centered around the titular resort chain. The stories that take place in these luxurious hotels are full of drama, twists and even violence. The wealthy guests who want to spend their vacation in one of these resorts never know what to expect. The upcoming episodes will feature Leslie Bibb as Kate, Carrie Coon as Laurie and Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett. This season's resort will be located in Thailand, moving away from the Hawaii and Sicily hotels depicted in previous installments. The first teaser for the third season of the anthology didn't give viewers much information about the mystery that has to be resolved.

The third season of The White Lotus will also feature Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Monaghan. Hook recently played the lead role in Cruel Intentions, the Prime Video television series that expanded the legacy of Roger Kumble's teen drama. Jason Isaacs recently visited the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the voice of The Eminence in What If...?. The animated show depicted different realities from across the superhero franchise, with The Eminence being a major player in the show's conclusion.

'The White Lotus' Will Return

HBO can't get enough of the amusing anthology about wealthy people having the worst vacation of their lives. It was recently announced that The White Lotus will return for a fourth season. No details have been given regarding the cast of the fourth installment or the location of the latest hotel. In the meantime, HBO will be busy with the release of the second season of The Last of Us and the launch of the latest Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The third season of The White Lotus will premiere on February 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.