Whether you watch the show or not, you’ve likely seen headlines or found yourself stumbling into conversations about the latest episode of The White Lotus. Now, word is spreading like wildfire about the sixth episode of the third season, which featured an incredibly uncomfortable and jaw-dropping incest scene that would give Jaime and Cersei Lannister a run for their money. But, there’s no such thing as bad press, and that word of mouth — no matter how disgusting it might be — has helped the series hit a new milestone. Following the arrival of the installment, titled “Denials,” the Mike White-created series saw record viewership numbers, clocking a whopping 4.2 million on Sunday. Taken by Nielsen, the recording captured data from those who turned to HBO’s linear channel as well as Warner Bros. Discovery’s uber-popular streamer, Max.

If there’s anything that The White Lotus has proved, it’s that sex sells, as the record-breaking stat follows in the footsteps of 2022’s second season, which saw a boom in numbers following a steamy sex scene in the fifth episode. At the time, the installment broke the previously held record, garnering 2.3 million viewers, which ultimately rose to 4.1 million by the time the Season 2 finale rolled around. In the case of Season 3, it’s already blown past the previous bragging rights, and, with two episodes to go and a lot of unanswered questions, there’s a solid chance that we’ll see another milestone passed by the time everything is said and done.

A Speedy Recap