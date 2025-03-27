Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6.From the closing scenes of the very first episode, we knew exactly where The White Lotus Season 3 was daring to go. As soon as the seemingly innocent Lochlan (Sam Nivola) stares a little bit too long at his brother's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) naked backside, in true The White Lotus foreshadowing tradition, the awkward incestuous scene between them was inevitable. Episode 6 finally makes that leap, delivering a slew of red-lit scenes of the euphemistic "brotherly love," but at least it wasn't just them, right? At least there was somewhat of a barrier in the form of another woman in between them, right? Contrary to instinct (or the desperate need to lessen the unpleasant thought of incest), Chloe's (Charlotte Le Bon) and even Chelsea's (Aimee Lou Wood) role in their relationship actually makes it so much worse — in more ways than one.

Chloe and Chelsea Add Fuel to the Fire in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Image via Warner Bros.

The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5 is set during a full moon, where the characters' socially-appropriate skins are shed, and their inner wolves are let loose. It is all too easy to blame drugs for this; they lower the characters' inhibitions and unravel their secret desires, making Lochlan more brazen and Saxon more susceptible. However, the drugs may have muddied the waters, but really, the substances made the brothers more vulnerable to the strange peer pressure exerted by Chloe and Chelsea.

Under the red lights of the cabin, an innocent game of truth-or-dare yields Chloe and Chelsea insisting the brothers kiss. That in itself feels surreal and just plain gross — in what world, sober or intoxicated, would anyone dare siblings to kiss? The idea of pressuring siblings to interact in that way feels like a weird psychological torture method employed by a sadist in a horror film (or a certain subgenre of adult films), not two newly made best friends who have boyfriend troubles. But bringing the idea to the table wasn't enough; they also jeered at the shy peck Lochlan plants on Saxon, encouraging a full-blown makeout session instead.

Considering Chloe and Chelsea were less affected by the drugs than first-time users Lochlan and Saxon were, it adds a whole new layer of manipulation to this sexual assault. In hindsight, it even makes Chloe's offer of the drugs feel deceptive and troubling, though it is unlikely she knew the night would end in that particular threesome. Giving the roles of the instigators to Chloe and Chelsea ratchets up the discomfort of the storyline in a satisfyingly twisted way. However, it also has some unintended consequences that shift The White Lotus into the realm of problematic, especially in the characters' interactions the morning after.

Chloe and Chelsea's Attitudes Remind Us of 'The White Lotus' Season 1