We’ve waited six episodes to meet the mysterious man at the heart of Rick’s (Walton Goggins) darkest obsession—and when he finally appeared, he did not disappoint. In the penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 3, Rick finally comes face-to-face with the man his mother told him murdered his father. That man is Jim Hollinger, a powerful expat and founder of the White Lotus hotel chain, played by HBO veteran Scott Glenn, who is best known to audiences these days as Kevin Garvey Sr. from The Leftovers.

In a new interview with Variety, Glenn opened up about his explosive scene with Goggins, the long arc of Jim’s history, and his compelling theory about who came up with the name The White Lotus. In the episode, Rick invades Jim’s home armed with a pistol and decades of rage, convinced the man before him is his father’s killer. The result is a masterclass in tension, as Glenn’s Jim weighs the danger of the stranger in his home—and the wild claim being leveled at him.

“There are two things going through my mind. I don’t want to get hurt. I don’t want my wife to get hurt. I’m with a stranger and I don’t know who this person is. The other thing is: where is this guy getting this insane theory about his father?”

When Rick drops the name of his mother—Gloria Hatchett—Jim registers something. “You see very wisely,” Glenn said when asked about the flicker of recognition. But still, Glenn is clear: in his mind, Jim didn’t kill Rick’s father, and he feels that Rick's exposure to Thai Buddhism has given him pause for thought.

“Rick has been given this odd philosophical offramp for his problems. And he takes it. He needs personal resolution more than he needs blood."

We Know Who Came Up With The White Lotus

Not just that, but one of the most compelling things that Glenn revealed in a lengthy and wide-ranging interview was that he believes Jim Hollinger came up with the name “The White Lotus” himself.

“The lotus is the ultimate symbol of enlightenment,” Glenn explained. “The red lotus represents love and compassion. The blue lotus is wisdom and intelligence. The most important and rarest of all is the white lotus—it stands for mental purity and spiritual perfection. I believe that Jim has lived with the rhythms of Thailand for so long, that he’s come to accept all of this.”

One episode remains of The White Lotus Season 3, and it will air this Sunday on HBO at 8 PM. The rest of the season is streaming now on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more.