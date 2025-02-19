The Season 3 premiere of The White Lotus invites you back to the resort chain where death never takes a holiday. There are new faces, familiar ones, and drama already building upon their arrival at the Thailand location. But something is missing that was in the previous two seasons. The absence of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya has left a hole that no one seems to be able to fill just yet, but fans knew she wouldn’t be returning. The biggest change isn’t in the cast ensemble or the setting, it’s the main theme song. The same composer has returned, but fans won’t be hearing the addictive music that made The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2 deserve to be among the best TV intros that you never wanted to skip.

‘The White Lotus’ Main Theme Is an Iconic Part of the Show

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer is an underrated composer working today, with his recent scores for Smile 2 and Babygirl creating atmospheric sounds that keep audiences on edge, and he is responsible for creating the evocative theme song to The White Lotus. Drums and animal-like screeching are heard within a musical motif that is easy to get stuck in your head, as it plays against breathtaking symbolic artwork. “Aloha!” sets the tone of what is to come in Season 1 with the stressful, tropical sounds representing the problems of the elite vacationers.

Tapia de Veer said in an interview with For the Record, “I wasn’t trying to make Hawaiian music. It was more about making something about nature kicking the characters in the ass, and the wild stuff coming for the characters.” The music was one of a kind, and no one could be prepared for the absolute banger it would become when it was remixed for the following season. Fans might have loved the remix, but Tapia de Veer did not.

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer's Score Went Viral During ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2