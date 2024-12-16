Do you have everything you need for a fun destination vacation because it’s almost time to check into The White Lotus’ Thailand location. HBO has dropped the debut trailer for the highly-anticipated return of the award-winning series’ Season 3, featuring a - mostly - brand new set of faces at yet another dreamy destination. After traveling to Hawaii and Italy during seasons one and two, respectively, audiences will jet set to Thailand for a new story overflowing with intrigue, romance, and murder. Our first look showcases the gorgeous destination along with the diverse and eccentric personalities whose lives will forever be changed thanks to their time spent at the titular resort.

If there’s one major takeaway from the debut trailer for Season 3 of The White Lotus, it’s that we finally have a how and why Natasha Rothwell’s (How to Die Alone) Season 1 character, Belinda, ended up across the world. Seeing an opportunity for growth and change, Belinda has picked up her bags and is doing a transfer stay with the sister hotel, hoping to gain some fresh perspective. Just as rich and oblivious as the characters who came before them, the fresh batch of vacationers certainly don’t disappoint with their bad behavior in today’s first look. There’s also plenty of gorgeous shots of the surrounding landscapes which is certainly on-par with how Mike White has showcased his productions in the past.

Converting their cash to Thai Baht, a slew of new guests are striking out for an unforgettable vacation in Season 3 of The White Lotus, with a call sheet set to include Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, and Scott Glenn.

Along with the plotline coming together in today’s teaser, the series has also officially set a premiere for early next year. While we’ve long known that the third season would end up on HBO’s 2025 slate, we won’t need to look too far into the new year for the story to pick up, as Season 3 will debut on February 16. The multi-Emmy winning series will share the spotlight this year with a handful of other much looked forward to titles including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 3 of The Gilded Age, Season 2 of The Last of Us, Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones, and more.

Check out the debut trailer for Season 3 of The White Lotus above and stream the first two seasons now on Max.