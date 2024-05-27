The Big Picture The White Lotus season 3 features an A-list cast and will be set in a White Lotus resort in Thailand.

Walton Goggins, known for his diverse roles, will star in the season and describes filming as "very meta."

Season 3 explores themes of death and Buddhist way of life, teasing a complex and intriguing storyline.

When it comes to the third season of The White Lotus, there is a lot to look forward to as we go on vacation once more. Filming is currently underway on the third season of HBO's smash-hit series, and audiences will be taken to a White Lotus resort in Thailand. Season 3 of the hit series is set to feature a stellar A-list cast which features, among others, Walton Goggins. Recently, Goggins, who has certainly played his fair share of memorable characters, took on another eye-catching role, starring as The Ghoul in Prime Video's smash-hit post-apocalyptic series, Fallout. Looking ahead to his next role in the third season of The White Lotus, Goggins describes filming on the series as being "very meta."

The third season of the HBO series also stars Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Michelle Monaghan and Natasha Rothwell. Goggins, while speaking with the Los Angeles Times, described how it feels to take on filming the series in a location that has deep personal meaning tied in with tragedy. The actor said:

“It’s all very meta on every level. We’re guests checking into a hotel playing guests checking into a hotel. We spend all this time together, whether we like it or not, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner. We work where we stay. I went to a lot of the places where we’re filming now, the same streets and sandy beaches,” he said. “I have come so far in my life and been healed on a number of levels. I am so grateful for this moment and the path I’ve been walking.”

The Justified actor, while looking forward to his role in The White Lotus, is grateful for the success his most recent project, Fallout, has enjoyed. “No one imagined it would be on this scale,” he said regarding the Prime Video series. “That is gratifying and extremely humbling. People have shown up and responded to the work of 500 people that pulled this thing together.” Looking back on a career that two decades ago was struggling to gather steam, Goggins revealed the advice which "changed" his life. "You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be," Goggins says, remembering a conversation with an agent. "There is no one job, no silver bullet for your career. It is the sum total … the aggregation of your body of work that will give you what you’re looking for. Just keep your head down, go to work and keep doing what you’re doing."

What Is Coming In The Third Season of 'The White Lotus'?

Image via HBO

With audiences set to brood over the first season of Fallout in the meantime, Goggins's attention can now turn to the stories that need to be told in the third season of The White Lotus. Specific details regarding what the coming season are scarce. However, Coon has previously teased what the central theme for the comining season is about. The Gilded Age actor teased an exploration of death mixed with the Buddhist way of life.

"It’s a huge cast. It’s an international cast. And I think he’s [Mike White] playing with some really interesting dynamics. I think it’s something he would continue to do if they let him, because I think he would like to get bigger and more international and put together weirder groups of people—that’s what he’s passionate about. And I think that’s important in this world, to see people banging up against each other in this way. Of course, he’s satirizing rich white people, and he’s doing it very well. He’s really speaking to people who need to be spoken to in a really interesting way. He had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country. It bumps up against some things in my own life right now that are really interesting to think about, and so I’m feeling incredibly gratified. And my family is incredibly stressed."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max.

