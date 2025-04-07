Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for 'The White Lotus' Season 3 finale.

The latest iteration of mayhem and murder at a White Lotus resort has come to its bloody conclusion, as Season 3 of Max's smash-hit series The White Lotus has released its finale. But while a fourth season of the show has been confirmed to be in the works, don't expect another tropical beachfront locale — at least, if show creator Mike White gets his way. Rather, he seems to be looking at shifting the show's setting away from the sand.

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there's always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," White told Deadline in an interivew. This would represent a major departure for the series, as all three seasons have been set at the Four Seasons-type resort at a sunny location; Season 1 took place in Hawaii, while Season 2 shifted the series to Sicily and Season 3 took place in Thailand.

This isn't entirely unexpected, as it has previously been reported that The White Lotus Season 4 would return to Europe. HBO executive Francesca Orsi said earlier this year that they were scouting European locations on the continent, but this is the first time White has hinted it may not be on a beach. However, Deadline reported that White hates cold weather, so while it may not be a sunsoaked location, it may not be a ski trip, either.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale Saw Two Deaths