No matter how often people deny it, it's a known fact that some people go on reality television just to try and get famous. While viewers cherish the thought of people going on dating series or intense competitions simply because of their love for the program's mission, there have been many cases throughout the genre's history of someone using this platform as a way to get followers and hopefully achieve stardom after filming is done. Many contestants have tried this, but few have accomplished it as organically as the cast of CBS' Survivor.

Created by Charlie Parsons, this intense game of cutthroat strategy has yielded many moments of stardom for its cast; from Parvati Shallow showing up on every big competition series to Rob Mariano becoming a reality host himself, fans love seeing franchise alumni make appearances in other projects. All of these are welcomed, yet there's been one kind of cameo that has been delightfully shocking for audiences to see in recent years. Because while it's not rare for Survivor contestants to show up on other programs, nobody — at least, anybody who hasn't seen Survivor: David vs. Goliath — could have expected so many players to show up on Mike White's hit HBO drama, The White Lotus.

What Do ‘Survivor’ and ‘The White Lotus’ Have in Common?

Few Survivor players have been as refreshing to watch as Mike White, a writer, filmmaker, and actor who appeared on the series' 37th season, David vs. Goliath. Mike was placed into the Goliath tribe due to being renowned in the entertainment industry, though viewers may not have guessed that initially; while others tended to boast about their accomplishments or talk about how strategically superior they were, White was content to relax and let others fight around him. It proved to be a savvy strategy in a season filled with big personalities, with the man making key alliances and orchestrating some vital blindsides to get himself to the top three before losing out in second place. All along the way he graced viewers with his kindhearted disposition and bountiful offerings of insightful, hilarious criticism of this season's contestants. This was all meant with love, however, as being both an avid Survivor fan and genuinely kindhearted person meant White ended the season as a friend to most of his fellow castaways — friendships that were still intact when he created one of HBO's biggest shows ever, The White Lotus, and needed some extra actors.

The White Lotus is an anthology series that takes viewers to the many international sites of our titular resort chain, every installment seeing a new group of (often ridiculously rich) folks struggling with harebrained conflicts and, occasionally, shocking murders. Season one was exceptional at drawing watchers in, immersing them within its dynamic storytelling and intriguing dramas on display...which is why Survivor fans were caught so off guard when Alec Merlino, David vs. Goliath's fourth jury member, showed up as a recurring character! It was a hilariously sweet inclusion, with White showing his appreciation both for his real-world friend and his former show with the casting — which he repeated in season two's opening scene with third and second runner-ups, respectively, Angelina Keely and Kara Kay! When asked why she thinks that White includes former Survivor players on his series, Kay guessed that it's because there is, "some Survivor weaved into the show," with both featuring people using social strategy and subtle manipulations to get what they want. These persistent themes and the clear love he has for his former franchise make it clear that White doesn't intend to stop with the cameos any time soon, with it recently being announced that season three will feature appearances from fan-favorite contestants Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreaux!

Mike White Is the No. 1 'Survivor' Fan

Many people are diehard fans of Survivor, but few are able to show their love for the franchise as passionately as Mike White does through The White Lotus. It's a surprisingly heartwarming showing for a series known for its intensity; while most former contestants speak about their hard times on the series, it's sweet to see someone celebrate his tenure in such a big way. Even more, it serves as a reminder of one of the Survivor's best seasons, with not even the show itself taking the time to spotlight these huge characters and White taking it upon himself to grant fans glimpses at the players they've loved for so long. It's a true act of celebration for the people and program that he loves, and luckily for all with the overwhelming success of The White Lotus, it doesn't seem like it'll be stopping any time soon!

The White Lotus is Available to Stream on Max in the U.S.

