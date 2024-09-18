Scooting away from all the gays trying to murder her, Jennifer Coolidge is officially entering into the Funko Pop! collection as her The White Lotus character, Tanya McQuoid. While her Italian vacation may have ended in the worst way imaginable, Tanya is looking as glam and posh as ever in two different figurines that each showcase a different outfit and vibe from the closet of the wealthy international traveler. In a Collider exclusive first look, fans can take a sneak peek at Funko’s upcoming drop.

With big sunglasses and a light pink head covering, one of the Funkos features the beloved heiress on a scooter, taking in the breathtaking views of Sicily. The other sees her decked out in a floral dress with her sunglasses in hand. While the pink head covering is a staple in Tanya’s wardrobe, the dress on the second figure (which is an Amazon exclusive) will forever be iconic as it was the outfit she was wearing while aboard the boat that fateful night. It will also forever be remembered as the character’s ensemble when she muttered the now-historic words, “Please, these gays. They’re trying to murder me.”

No matter which option you go with, there’s no wrong decision when it comes to honoring The White Lotus’s most beloved character. First appearing in the Mike White-created series during its first season, Coolidge’s portrayal of the out-of-touch and wildly un-self-aware heiress was an immediate hit with fans and critics alike, even earning her two Emmys and one Golden Globe Award. Although the project is an anthology series, White and the rest of the creative team decided to bring Tanya back for more dramatics in the second season. Unfortunately, things don’t go so well for Tanya on her Italian vacation abroad after she learns that her husband Greg (Jon Gries) has hired a group of men to kill her so that he can inherit her fortune. Although she manages to take most of them out, Tanya slips on the boat, hitting her head and knocking herself out before falling into the ocean and drowning. While we’ll be sad to never see Tanya on the show again, these Funkos can keep her memory alive no matter where you are.

What Other New Products Has Funko Pop! Put Out?

Long known for crafting some of the cutest little vinyl figurines we’ve ever seen, Funko Pop! truly has something for every fandom out there. Recent releases have included an Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) release just in time for the Agatha All Along premiere on September 18, a long overdue Bruce Campbell-inspired Army of Darkness collectible, and even a Home Alone collection.

You can check out the first look images of Tanya McQuoid’s Funko Pop! debut above and stream the first and second seasons of The White Lotus now on Max.

