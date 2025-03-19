With only three episodes left, The White Lotus Season 3's finale is shaping up to be yet another unforgettable, chaotic ride. Ever since viewers saw that ominous glimpse of a corpse floating in the water in the season's first entry, theories have been flying. Could it be karma finally catching up to Greg, especially in such a spiritually charged season? Unlikely — he's bald, and the victim appears to have dark hair. What about Saxon, the walking red flag? Also doubtful, considering it's never the obvious douchebag who meets his demise.

From the monkeys, who've been a recurring symbol, possibly playing a part in the opening episode's shooting, to Valentin looking suspiciously shady when he distracted Gaitok just before the break-in, The White Lotus is overflowing with theories and potential plot twists. With a strong chance of multiple deaths (fingers crossed for Greg's downfall, at least) on the horizon, we dive into the characters most likely to meet an untimely demise.