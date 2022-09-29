From Black-ish to BlackAF, Kenya Barris is constantly developing high-quality films and series that star complex Black characters and dive deep into racial conflicts in the United States. Now, Barris is involved both with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s upcoming animated series Entergalatic and the reboot of 1992’s comedy film White Men Can't Jump. While the animated series is set to release this week on Netflix, we still don’t know much about the remake. That’s why Collider’s own Steve Weintraub asked Barris for new details about White Men Can't Jump during an interview for Entergalatic.

The original White Men Can't Jump stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as two hustlers who use their basketball skills to extort money from unaware street targets. The movie is all about two people with very different social backgrounds getting together, and this message of union and mutual respect is something Barris hopes to bring to the remake. When asked about what led him to develop a remake for White Men Can't Jump, Barris said:

“I think that was a very, very special relationship that started between Woody and Wesley, right? And I think it was about people from different worlds coming together. And I think right now that's sort of becomes a hallmark of the stories I want to tell. It's about people coming from different worlds who have something that they feel like other people don't believe in them, but they believe in themselves, and it really is a perfect time.”

RELATED: Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris Talk Concept Behind 'Entergalactic' in New Video

Barris also used the question to praise the cast and crew currently working on the remake. The new White Men Can’t Jump stars Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow and actor Sinqua Walls in leading roles. It also has professional basketball players Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil as executive producers on the project. Doug Hall, a story editor on Black-ish has joined Barris in writing the script for the remake, with award-winning music video director Calmatic set to direct.

It’s no coincidence that many names from the music industry are working on the White Men Can’t Jump remake. As Barris explains, music is at the core of the remake. In his words:

“Jack Harlow's amazing. Sinqua (Walls) is amazing. And the soundtrack, DJ Drama's doing our soundtrack for it, and we think that that's going to be in the same way that we're doing ‘Above the Rim’ too, but the same way we want to really bring that back. I think music is emotion, and we want to bring back big music to movies and make you feel like that's just as part of much of the movie as the movie itself.”

DJ Drama has been a prominent fixture in the music industry since the late 90s, and it's no surprise that he's signed on to craft the soundtrack when you look at the cast list. The DJ has previously worked with Jack Harlow under Drama's Generation Now record label, in addition to many other A-list musicians and rappers like Flo Rida and Lil Wayne.

The White Men Can’t Jump remake doesn’t have a release date yet. Entergalactic arrives on Netflix this Friday, September 30. Check out the trailer for Entergalactic below and look for our full interview with Barris soon.