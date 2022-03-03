Today it has been announced that Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow has been cast as the lead in an upcoming remake of the 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump. The film will be the acting debut of the artist and will be directed by the prolific and award-winning music video director Calmatic.

The original White Men Can’t Jump starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a pair of basketball players who decide to work together to hustle money playing on the streets. The film also starred Rosie Perez, Tyra Ferrell, Kadeem Hardison, and even featured a cameo from late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek as himself. It was written and directed by Ron Shelton, who is also known for writing Bad Boys II.

Harlow is said to be playing the role originated by Harrelson, no word currently on who is being looked at to play Snipes role. Harlow has recently been making waves in the music industry, after releasing several mixtapes and EPs over the years, he released his first studio album “That’s What They All Say” in 2020. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and since its release has collaborated with a number of large artists like Lil Nas X and Eminem.

This remake was actually first announced all the way back in 2017 when Black-ish creator Kenya Barris signed on to the project. At the same time, it was also announced that professional basketball players Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil would be serving as executive producers on the project. It has also now been revealed that Doug Hall, a story editor on Black-ish has joined Barris in writing the script for the remake.

Calmatic, who will be directing the film, has made a name for himself by directing a number of music videos for artists like Pharrell Williams, Khalid, and Vince Staples. Calmatic also directed the award-winning music video for Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”. His feature film directorial debut, a comedy called House Party, is expected to release later this year.

The White Men Can’t Jump remake will be produced by Barris through his production company Khalabo Ink Society. Griffin and Kalil will be executive producing the film with Noah Weinstein through their label Mortal Media. Additionally, Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also be serving as executive producers on the project.

