The reboot of the early-90s comedy White Men Can’t Jump has found a director to helm the project. Calmatic, who is currently wrapping up the production of another classic comedy reboot, House Party, has been tapped by 20th Century Fox to direct the latest Hollywood reboot, according to Deadline.

Climatic began his directing career in music, directing music videos for artists like Khalid and Lil Nas X. Climatic directed Nas X’s breakout hit, “Old Town Road,” which not only made Lil Nas X a star, but also put Climatic on the radar of LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, which tapped him to direct House Party, another early-90s comedy that starred Kid 'n Play, along with then up-and-comers, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell.

Little has been revealed about the plot for the White Men Can’t Jump remake, but, according to Deadline, the reboot should follow the same plotline as the original. The 1992 film followed two street basketball players who started as adversaries but teamed up to hustle other street basketball teams around Los Angeles. The film was greeted with positive reviews and brought in over $90 million at the box office.

White Men Can’t Jump made Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes into big-budget movie stars; and in 2017, Kenya Barris (the creator of ABC’s Black-ish), NBA star Blake Griffin, and NFL lineman Ryan Kalil teamed up to create a remake of the comedy. Little movement was made until this year, when Climatic was picked as the director of the remake, confirming that production was moving forward.

Barris and Doug Hall co-wrote the script for White Men Can’t Jump, with Griffin, Jalili, and Noah Weinstein serving as executive producers on the project. As of press time, there is not a scheduled release date for White Men Can’t Jump.

