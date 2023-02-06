With the debut of anticipated sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump so close, 20th Century Studios released a first-look image alongside a teaser which aired during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. 20th Century Studios also released the premiere date of the comedy movie which will begin streaming on May 19, 2023.

White Men Can’t Jump is a modern remake of the 1992 classic sports movie of the same name. The 1992 version, which starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, is about two streetball hustlers who con people out of their money using their basketball skills to win games by making bets with unaware street targets. The remake, which is written by Kenya Barris (Black-ish, You People) will star rapper Jack Harlow, making his movie debut as Jeremy and Sinqua Walls as Kamal.

It has been revealed that the remake will also celebrate the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles.The story will follow Jeremy, a former basketball player whose injuries stalled his career, and Kamal, who derailed his future in basketball despite having a promising one, as they juggle tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles. Though they seem like opposites, the two will discover that they have more in common than they imagined possible.

Image via Hulu

The Upcoming Remake Has an All-Star Cast

The 20th Century movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick. Doug Hall co-wrote the film with Barris, while Barris also served as producer alongside Paul Hall. Black Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Hall, E. Brian Dobbins, and James Powers serve as executive producers. The upcoming film is directed by Calmatic.

With Harlow playing a leading role and Calmatic, an award-winning music video director, directing the sports comedy, viewers can expect a music aspect from White Men Can Jump. Chatting with Collider, the director talked about taking care of the sound design while sharing his progress.

“We locked the edit maybe a couple days ago. I feel like we gotta finish the sound mixing, throw some songs in there, get it color correct, and take it through the final stages of post. And then, I’m sure you guys will see something really soon. It's definitely coming out this year.”

White Men Can’t Jump will be available for streaming on May 19, 2023. It will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States, on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ under the Star banner in other territories. Check out the image below: