Director Calmatic has revealed why Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow was the perfect choice to lead his White Men Can’t Jump remake, despite the lack of previous acting roles. During an exclusive interview for Calmatic’s House Party, Collider’s own Christina Radish spoke with the director about the upcoming remake and discovered why Harlow is the perfect actor for White Men Can't Jump.

Just as with the original 1992’s White Men Can't Jump, Calmatic’s remake follows a Black man and a white man who use their basketball skills to hustle people in the streets. The original movie starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in the leading roles, which are roles that will go to Harlow and Sinqua Walls in the remake. White Men Can’t Jump is Harlow's first leading role, which some may think is a risky choice for a remake of such a beloved film, but as it turns out, Harlow’s casting seemed obvious to Calmatic right from the start. As Calmatic explained:

“Man, it was weird. It was a moment where we were really having a hard time figuring out who we were gonna go out to for this role, and before we even had a big list of names, someone just brought up the name Jack Harlow. I think it was one of the interns. They just said, 'How about Jack Harlow?' And it was one of those moments where everyone just froze for a second and looked around the room like, 'Oh, shit, it might be him.' And so, we brought him in to audition, and we put him through the ringer. We were there for a few hours, and he killed it, man. To everyone’s surprise, he did a great job. He definitely locked in.”

Calmatic's initial hunch about Harlow’s skills proved to be correct on set, where the rapper flexed his acting muscles. The experience of filming the White Men Can't Jump remake has also shown Calmatic how Harlow has a great acting career ahead of him. The director revealed:

“He turned it up even more on set and was way beyond our expectations of an actor and a performer. It was weird because, after we got through filming, he went on tour and I would see him on stage in front of thousands of people and be like, 'Who’s that person? Because for the last 60 days, I’ve known this person who is just very focused, but also cool to hang around. I can’t believe that that person is also one of the biggest rappers in the world right now.' I think that combination of his stardom plus his charm on camera is gonna be the sky’s the limit for him, when it comes to acting.”

Who Is Involved in White Men Can’t Jump?

The White Men Can’t Jump remake is being produced by Kenya Barris (Black-ish, BlackAF). Barris also brought the script together with Doug Hall, a story editor on Black-ish. The remake has also brought on professional basketball players Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil as executive producers.

As Collider exclusively revealed, the White Men Can’t Jump remake will hit theaters sometime this year. While we wait for news on the project, check out the original movie’s trailer below.