With so many reboots on the horizon, one of the most highly-anticipated films of yesteryear to get a makeover is Hulu’s White Men Can’t Jump. Starring rapper Jack Harlow as Jeremy in the musician’s feature-length film debut and Friday Night Lights star Sinqua Walls as Kamal, the title will serve as a reimagining of the 1992 film led by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. Sinking a slam dunk, a new trailer released ahead of the film’s May 19 arrival on the streaming platform brings Jeremy’s talents to center court.

Immediately setting the tone for the type of person that Jeremy is, the teaser opens with the native Angeleno hustling some naive basketball players out of cash in a friendly shoot-off. Quickly catching onto his scheme, Kamal can see Jeremy’s angle of presenting himself in an underestimated light to pull the wool over the eyes of fellow experienced players and make a quick buck. While he may be annoyed with Jeremy’s style at first, Kamal soon realizes that the two have something in common - they’re in desperate need of some quick income. When a too-good-to-be-true opportunity presents itself, the wary Kamal will enlist the help of Jeremy to take home the grand prize of $500,000. Posing as two unsure players, the duo hustles their way to the top, making some dangerous enemies along the way.

Boasting an all-star cast list, White Men Can’t Jump also stars Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Vince Staples (Abbott Elementary), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Myles Bullock (Runaways), and the late Lance Reddick (The Wire, the John Wick franchise). Black-ish creator and the director of the upcoming The Wizard of Oz reboot, Kenya Barris penned the film alongside Doug Hall (The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Grammy-winning director Calmatic, known for his visual work behind the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus music video for “Old Town Road” serves as the project’s director. Barris joined as a producer with Paul Hall while Calmatic, Hall, Blake Griffin, James Powers, Noah Weinstein, Ryan Kalil, and E. Brian Dobbins served as executive producers.

Image via Hulu

What About the Music?

With a film featuring one of the hottest rappers on the scene, audiences can expect White Men Can’t Jump to deliver a killer soundtrack. During a recent interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Barris, who recently worked with Kid Cudi on the animated series Entergalactic, revealed that music helped shape the story he was trying to tell in his reimagining of the classic ‘90s film. According to Barris, the soundtrack was created by DJ Drama, a staple of the music industry who has worked with the likes of Flo Rida, Lil Wayne, and, of course, Harlow.

Check out the latest trailer for White Men Can’t Jump below and catch the film for yourself when it arrives on Hulu on May 19.