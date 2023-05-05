Hulu will take the court in just two weeks with Calmatic's remake of the sports classic White Men Can't Jump and a new promo shows what Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls will bring to the table. This unlikely duo is here to shoot hoops, talk smack, and most importantly, to hustle. A new spin on the 1992 Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson film, Harlow and Wells play a pair of streetball savants who con unsuspecting players out of their money through surprising skill.

The 30-second promo highlights exactly what Jeremy (Harlow) and Kamal (Walls) are capable of, shooting nothing-but-net shots and dunking on the opposition figuratively and literally. They're unafraid to jab at their victims or even each other, especially when it comes to just how white Jeremy comes across with his "white girl at Whole Foods" attire and affinity for meditation. What drives these two streetballers to join forces is the almighty dollar, and they're ready to get rich by winning an upcoming competition that will net them a cool $500,000. They're willing to hustle all the way to the top if it means setting themselves and the people around them up for life.

Although White Men Can't Jump will be Harlow's first turn in front of the camera as the star of a feature-length project, he made an instant impression on the man behind it. Calmatic previously discussed how Harlow's name was first brought up on a whim for the role and, after an audition, the team was eager to give it a shot with him on board. As filming commenced, however, Harlow found another gear as an actor according to the director, leaving Calmatic convinced the superstar rapper has a future on the big screen. "I think that combination of his stardom plus his charm on camera is gonna be the sky’s the limit for him, when it comes to acting," he said. Harlow's since been cast in The Instigators, joining a starry lineup featuring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

RELATED: This Film Was Spike Lee's Love Letter to and Critique of Basketball

White Men Can't Jump Features a Strong Creative Team on the Court

White Men Can't Jump is penned by Kenya Barris who's been busy lately between the Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy-led comedy You People and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's experimental adult animated series Entergalactic among other things. He and Calmatic will pay homage to the culture of streetball hustling in L.A. with the remake while crafting a story about financial and personal pressures facing its two leads after their careers took a turn for the worst. With Calmatic and Harlow's experience in the music industry, there's also a musical element to the film that will be prevalent with a soundtrack by industry veteran DJ Drama.

In addition to Harlow and Walls, the film features Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and the late great Lance Reddick among its cast. Paul Hall and Barris producer with Hall joining Calmatic, Blake Griffin, James Powers, Noah Weinstein, Ryan Kalil, and E. Brian Dobbins as an executive producer.

White Men Can't Jump debuts on Hulu on May 19. Check out the new promo below.