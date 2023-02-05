With its release just a few months away, Hulu and 20th Century Studios have released a new teaser for White Men Can't Jump, an upcoming remake of a classic sports movie that will see rapper Jack Harlow in his feature film debut.

The 30-second trailer features Harlow's character Jeremy arriving at a pickup basketball game with Kamal Allen (Sinqua Walls). When Jeremy seems to ask Kamal to borrow money to cover the game, Kamal asks how much money he brought himself. Jeremy replies, "$80...minus $60." The trailer then transitions to a montage of basketball shots with Harlow and Walls, where someone off-screen can be heard asking, "What's up with your boy?" Jeremy is also seen calling himself "the Paul Thomas Anderson of psychological warfare." The short teaser wraps up with Jeremy and Kamal arguing about films, with the pair contesting over whether or not Anderson or Spike Lee is the greatest living director. Beyond Harlow and Walls, the film also stars Lance Reddick, Laura Harrier, and Tatiana Taylor.

Plot details about the film remain mostly under wraps. However, White Men Can't Jump will be a modern remake of the 1992 film of the same name. That film starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, with the latter playing Billy Hoyle, a former college basketball star turned streetball hustler, who is able to easily win bets as people assume he can't play basketball because he is white. Eventually, Harrelson teams up with Snipes' character Syd Deane, another streetball player, and the pair work together during an outdoor basketball tournament. The original film also starred Rosie Perez and Tyra Ferrell. It is unclear how closely the remake will follow the 1992 version, but more plot details will likely become available as the film gets closer to its premiere date.

Image via Hulu

While this will be Harlow's feature film debut, it will not be quite the first time that audiences have gotten a look at his acting chops. The 24-year-old hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live last Halloween, where his performance was lauded as a worthy addition to the sketch comedy series. He even got to appear in two sketches with the legendary Tom Hanks.

White Men Can't Jump is directed by Calmatic, and he previously spoke to Collider about his decision to cast Harlow in the lead role:

"It was a moment where we were really having a hard time figuring out who we were gonna go out to for this role, and before we even had a big list of names, someone just brought up the name Jack Harlow...and so, we brought him in to audition, and we put him through the ringer. We were there for a few hours, and he killed it, man."

Calmatic, a music video director, previously made his feature debut in January 2023 with another remake of a classic film, House Party. The White Men Can't Jump remake was first announced in 2017 as a development from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and Harlow would board in March 2022. Barris wrote the screenplay along with Doug Hall. Barris is also a producer on the film through his Khalabo Ink Society banner, along with NBA star Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein, who are producing through their banner Mortal Media alongside 20th Century, which is releasing the film as a Hulu original.

White Men Can't Jump will begin streaming on Hulu starting May 19. You can watch the new teaser down below: