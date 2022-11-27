Actor and director Greta Gerwig has revealed that she put her hand up for the role of Babette in the Noah Baumbach-directed film White Noise despite not thinking the film would eventually get made.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gerwig confessed that she didn’t think she would end up playing the lead in White Noise thanks to pandemic interruptions. “I had a sense of what she was meant to look like. I saw her hair, her acrylic nails, her wardrobe. I just could visualize all of it, and I wanted very much to play her,” Gerwig said of the character Babette ⁠— a homemaker married to a college professor, after her real-life partner, Baumbach, first spoke of adapting Don DeLillo's novel into a film. “Then, I think, because we were in the height of lockdown when he was writing it [in early 2020], and starting to dream about this, nothing felt real, so the prospect of doing this was all imaginary in a way,” she said, going on to compare it to a “fantasy baseball thing.” “Like, sure, it’s me, in this world that doesn’t exist. I can’t even leave the apartment. I might as well not play Babette, too! And then it became real.” Prior to talks of White Noise, Gerwig had been occupied with her career behind the camera, directing films such as Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), and more recently, Barbie (2023). Her last acting role was portraying the character of Abbie in 20th Century Women (2016).

Gerwig’s first interest in White Noise came when she first read DeLillo’s novel at nineteen, years before Baumbach decided to adapt the novel, “I had read the book when I was around nineteen and I thought it was unbelievably wonderful,” Gerwig said. “I think I underlined two things on every single page and I kept writing ‘Ha!’ in the margins, because it was so funny, and also I had just got to college, and it was my first real experience with academia, and how much it makes fun of academia was so great.” When Baumbach asked her to re-read the book fifteen years later in preparation for the role, the actress revealed she enjoyed it just as much. “I almost had the same experience, I said: ‘This is incredible still and it feels about right now.’ But it was really when Noah started showing me the pages that he was writing that I said, ‘Oh, he’s figured out how to make it into not just a movie, but one of his movies.’”

Image via Netflix

Gerwig also had nothing but praise for her co-star, Adam Driver, who plays her on-screen husband, as well as other members of the cast and crew. “I’ve known Adam since I was about twenty-one or twenty-two-years-old… I’ve always thought he was extraordinary and talented and we cast him, Noah and I, in the film Frances Ha, before he became himself,” Gerwig said, further praising him for his dedication to his work. “He’s a deeply committed actor, and he’s deeply serious about what he does, and there’s nothing more pleasurable to work with than someone who’s all-in all the time, and that’s Adam.” Gerwig also commended other members of the film crew for their hard work and skills. “A lot of the same background artists worked all the time, so you’d see the same people again and again. They were all really wonderful and very committed and Jess Gonchor, who designed the sets, was just outrageously brilliant. And Ann Roth, who designed the costumes, would costume these incredible groups of people, you couldn’t believe how many specific extras.”

White Noise follows the upending of a college professor and his family’s comfortable life thanks to a nearby chemical leak. “The Airborne Toxic Event” forces the Gladney family to evacuate, leaving them to deal with everyday life conflicts whilst tackling love, death, and hope for happiness in an uncertain world. Alongside Gerwig and Driver, the film stars Raffey Cassidy, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger, Gideon Glick, André 3000, and Danny Wolohan amongst others. The film was directed and written by Baumbach, based on DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name.

White Noise is currently in theaters, and will stream on Netflix from December 30. In the meantime, check out the official movie trailer below: