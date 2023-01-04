When you think of Barbie, do you also think of an airborne toxic event? Although Noah Baumbach’s and Greta Gerwig’s recent movies Barbie and White Noise seem vastly different from one another, the filmmaking duo revealed that there is actually a connection between them. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Baumbach revealed that he feels that films are connected to each other as they “came out of the same place.”

Baumbach explained that they worked on both films in tandem saying, "I wrote White Noise, and then, once I had that in a place where I thought, OK, I’ve done a lot of the heavy-lifting, Greta and I started work on Barbie." He continued:

"That was all sort of happening during that first year of the pandemic. They’re kind of connected in a funny way. The execution is different but there are aspects of the world of White Noise that actually informed some of how we looked at Barbie.”

Gerwig agreed with Baumbach, explaining that White Noise served as an important inspiration for how they penned the Barbie script. She told EW, “Everything got written in 2020, they very much feel like they came out of the same place in a way. I mean they physically came out of the same address." Admitting their work on both films easily influenced both projects, Gerwig continued, "I think it contributed — him working on that and us working on Barbie."

Although Baumbach and Gerwig have agreed that there is a strong connection and compatibility between the two films, Gerwig shot down the possibility of a double feature with Barbie and White Noise, joking “I’m not going to pitch that. I’m sure if someone wanted to, it might be interesting. I don’t know, it could be strange. I can feel how they’re connected, but I don’t know if anyone else will see it.”

Although Barbie has been widely publicized and highly anticipated, the director admitted she was “terrified” to direct a film about Barbie dolls. During an episode of Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” podcast, Gerwig revealed her experience with writing and directing Barbie:

“I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible!’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story? I think it was that feeling I had that it would be really interesting terror. Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'”

Barbie is set to premiere on July 21, 2023, and will follow Barbie’s adventures after she is expelled from Barbieland for being a “less than perfect-looking doll.” The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell. White Noise recently premiered on Netflix in December 2022 and is based on Don DeLillo’s fictional novel of the same name. It follows college professor Jack Gladney and his family as their picturesque suburban life is upended by an “airborne toxic event,” forcing Gladney’s family to evacuate and flee. Both the book and the film have been praised for their biting critique of American consumer culture. White Noise stars Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Raffey Cassidy, André 3000, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Sam Nivola. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the official trailer below: