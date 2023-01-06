Noah Baumbach's film adaptation of the 1985 postmodern classic novel White Noise was released in the final days of 2022, and for fans of the novel, the film has been a mixed bag. Some appreciate Baumbach and co.'s efforts in adapting what is widely considered an unadaptable piece of literature, faithful or deviant as their choices may be. Others see Don DeLillo's original text as essential through and through. Being a film adaptation of a novel told largely via internalized narrative, Baumbach's film should be commended as largely successful. It's an adaptation that hits all the major narrative beats of DeLillo's novel, delivering a more focused and streamlined version of the Gladney family story. White Noise isn't a perfect film, though. Its tonal choices can be a bit too silly at times and, in changing a few plot elements in the third act, the film loses some of the novel's simplistic elements, jumbling things together in a way that could have been wholly avoided. It's an interesting case of a film adaptation that, mostly, tells the same story as its source material, yet largely favors the goofy over the deeply cynical and grave tone of what it is adapting.

Where the Film Stays True

When most novels jump from page to screen, those translating the work from medium to medium typically find a happy middle ground in telling the novel's story and carving out their own plot points and narrative beats. In the case of White Noise, fans of the novel do not have to worry about the film's story very much. Baumbach's adaptation is largely the same as the book. Direct lines of dialogue are pulled straight from the pages more times than one can count, so if you are watching the film shortly after reading the book like I did, you will frequently feel a strange sense of déjà vu. Film adaptations typically pull key lines from their source text, but rarely do they quite as much as Baumbach's screenplay does so here.

In terms of the plot, this film adaptation does the original justice. As stated before, trying to cram every last bit of a novel into one concise film is next to impossible. The movie does break up its acts in the same fashion as the novel, though, each being introduced with their own particular title cards - Waves and Radiation, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Dylarama. While the first two acts of the film manage to fit a justifiable amount of the novel into the runtime, the Dylarama segment seems to take the biggest hit. Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) is nowhere near as concerned with the state of his health in the film as he is in the book. Instead, his motivation is almost entirely driven by a desire to figure out what the drug Dylar is, where his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig) is getting it from, and how to find the person (Lars Eidinger) providing it. This cuts a lot of the original story's stakes, however, it does allow the film to be more of the comedy that Baumbach seemed to be interested in making.

White Noise's Change in Humor

The biggest deviation from the novel is the film's comedy. To be fair, when reading DeLillo's original novel, humor is coated throughout its pages. Jack Gladney and his family are repeatedly forced to face ridiculous situations and conversations that challenge them and defeat them in just about the most private way possible. Rarely ever does anyone vocalize or display their deep senses of shame, waste, or insecurity, which, in turn, only magnifies their anxieties. Being that the novel is told from Gladney's first-person point-of-view, we are directly in the mind of an incredibly literal and perturbed professor. Gladney's narration is tired and monotone from front to back, yet it grows in fear and anxiety after his exposure to Nyodene Derivative. While this all sounds horribly depressing and like no fun at all, DeLillo's characters are all so deep in denial and certain to avoid their problems that the novel takes on a genuinely hilarious pitch-black sense of humor. The film does not share this.

This is not to say that Baumbach's film is not funny, quite the opposite. Just about every performance in the film is flat-out hysterical, namely those from Adam Driver and Don Cheadle. While both of their characters share the pretentious academic nature of their novelistic counterparts, the on-screen iterations of Jack Gladney and Murray Siskind that we find seem as though they might fit better into an episode of Seinfeld than they would a true adaptation of White Noise. Where White Noise the novel pokes fun at those in the world of academia for being overly serious and high falutin, White Noise the film doesn't just poke fun at these characters, it makes them look like absolute, oblivious goofballs. Perhaps the funniest yet most tonally deviant scene in the film is one in which Gladney and Siskind compare the lives of Elvis Presley and Adolf Hitler in a college lecture. Cheadle spouts off ridiculous facts about Elvis in a manner that one might discuss Confucius, while Driver manages to apparate in and out of different corners of the room, always re-entering the conversation in a more theatrical way than the last (particularly one slow-burn entrance involving a window). It's a fantastic display of these actors' comedic talents, but I'd be lying if I said this is how the book reads.

White Noise Sends the Gladney's Down the River

One other major deviation in the film is a scene that is nowhere to be found in DeLillo's novel, one involving a car chase through the woods that ends up with Gladney's family stuck in a river. More than any other scene in the film, this scene is the pinnacle of the goofy tone that Baumbach pushes. As the Gladney family floats downstream, apathetically trying to figure out what to do next, you'll likely get more flashbacks to a classic National Lampoon film rather than any sort of postmodern satirical literature. The scene culminates in the family station wagon revving back to life and ramping over a hill in a glorious slo-mo shot of the car flying through midair while everyone yells "WOOOAAAHHH!" While it seems surprising that there would be a scene like this in a White Noise film adaptation, it's undeniable that there's more at play here than one might think. In the same way that Baumbach toys with using reliable and comfortable Spielberg-ian imagery and scope during the Airborne Toxic Event segment, he similarly evokes the comedic cinematic language of National Lampoon and John Hughes in the river scene, using two familiar forms of 80s filmmaking to inspire his own satire on the familiar and reliant nature of 80s consumerism. If you're going to deviate from your source material, at least do so in a way that is interesting - that, Baumbach did.

Smaller Differences Between the Book and Film

There are plenty of other small, yet agreeable, omissions that Baumbach made while adapting White Noise. There are a few minor plot lines regarding a boy who toys with death by interacting with snakes, Babette's father coming to stay for a few days at the Gladney household, Jack Gladney stealing a neighbor's car, and more. The events of the novel feel fairly loose as you read it, yet they end up intertwining down the road more than you might expect. Omitting certain subplots from the novel means that Baumbach had to change the ways that certain events or happenings come to be (how Jack Gladney gets his gun, how Jack finds Mr. Gray, etc.), yet they are all fairly minor - nothing too drastic.

The inclusion of Babette in the climactic motel scene might improve or take away from how the novel originally ends, depending on how you look at it. You could see it as the movie ending on a more unified note for their family, as they work together to solve the horrific circumstances that they find themselves in, yet it also seems as though Babette and Jack's relationship would ever be the same moving forward. While that's up to however individual audience members might want to read it, Greta Gerwig is the performer in the film that best mirrors the character of her novelistic counterpart, so it's good that she had more room to work in this film.

As the film goes out on a light and breezy dance number in a supermarket, Baumbach's deviance from the novel's original to-the-point, bleak, and depressing ending couldn't be wider. Those that have not read Don DeLillo's White Noise can enjoy the film as an absurd and unpredictable comedy, but for those that are familiar with the book, this movie will ask a decent amount out of you, but if you give it some room, it's a rewarding and rich new take. Your mileage may vary on how far you are willing to remove yourself from the novel, but when translating a jam-packed book to the big screen, you're bound to lose some things along the way. The book is always there for you to enjoy, so why not stretch a little bit and find a new way to enjoy White Noise? Baumbach's take is somewhat different, but it finds added satire in visually evoking some of cinema's most popular filmmakers, and is mostly true to the book adaptation of DeLillo's 1985 postmodern classic.