A few years after Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach is back with another Netflix project that stars two of his frequent collaborators. The screenplay writer and director's latest film, White Noise, is an adaptation of the satirical 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. The story is centered on a controversial university professor and his dysfunctional family as they face a series of challenges after their town is hit by airborne toxic waste. White Noise had its debut at the Venice Film Festival in August, and it was then screened at the New York Film Festival. Months after its premiere during the festival season, Baumbach's adaptation to the screen will finally land on Netflix on December 30, 2022. Given that a few noteworthy names are included in its cast, here is a handy guide to the main characters and lead actors you'll get to see in this highly-anticipated project.

Adam Driver as Jack

Jack is a university professor who has made a name for himself as an expert on Hitler. While life seems easy-going, an airborne toxic event hits his university town and turns things upside down. Given this catastrophic situation, Jack must take care of his family to ensure that they keep safe despite the circumstances. Another important aspect of this character that is worth noting is his incessant fear of death.

This role marks Adam Driver's fifth collaboration with Noah Baumbach. His previous work in Baumbach's Marriage Story got the actor his second Oscar nomination. Before he garnered attention on screen for his supporting role opposite Lena Dunham in Girls, Driver was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. White Noise is the second time that Driver works with co-star Greta Gerwig. The two were in the cast of Frances Ha, another film that was directed by Baumbach.

Greta Gerwig as Babette

Babette is Jack's fourth wife, and he is her fourth husband. As a mother/stepmother of four, Babette has a tight daily routine teaching posture to the elderly and taking care of everything at home. She also hides a dark secret, which is later unraveled after the chaotic aftermath of the airborne toxic event. Like Jack, Babette is also mortified by death and would do anything to continue living.

Actress, screenplay writer, and director Greta Gerwig returns to acting in White Noise. The last time that Gerwig was in front of the camera was in Wes Anderson's 2018 film Isle of Dogs. Lately, she has been acknowledged for her directorial and screenwriting efforts in Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women. In the same way that Driver has worked with Baumbach multiple times prior to this Netflix original, Gerwig is also a frequent collaborator with the director/screenwriter, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2011. They worked together in Greenberg, Frances Ha, and Mistress America. Next year, the duo is set to release their next anticipated project, the live-action Barbie movie.

Raffey Cassidy as Denise

Denise is Babette's daughter from her second marriage. Since she is the eldest child in Babette and Jack's joint family, she is very stubborn and preoccupied. This even leads her to confront her mother multiple times in an attempt to uncover her dark secret.

Raffey Cassidy plays Denise in White Noise and the young actress has been in the industry for quite some time now. Her first prominent appearance in a film was in Snow White and The Hunstman, opposite Charlize Theron and Kirsten Stewart. Since then, she's acted in Dark Shadows, Tomorrowland, and The Killing of the Sacred Deer. In an interview with The Upcoming, Cassidy revealed she had a wonderful time working with Baumbach and the cast in the making of White Noise: "I was confident in Noah as a director, so it was kind of an enjoyable ride for me. I had the best time, the cast was amazing, crew was amazing, so was all just fun and games."

Sam Nivola as Heinrich

Heinrich is one of Jack's children from his previous marriages, and he is the most pessimistic and analytical family member when it comes to the catastrophe that hits their town. As his family tries to keep it together, he is the first one to be cautious about the possible repercussions that they might face from the toxic waste emissions. Sam Nivola is an emerging actor whose previous credits were in the series Doll and Em and in one of the short films featured in With In. Viewers can see him next in Maestro and Eileen, both films that are set to release in 2023.

May Nivola as Steffie

Steffie is Jack's daughter with his third wife, and she is very sensitive towards the chaotic aftermath of the explosion. Whenever she notices that bad news lies ahead, Steffie becomes emotional and curious to know how her family will handle these challenges. May Nivola not only plays Sam Nivola's sibling in White Noise, but she is also his sibling in real life. The young actress also participated in a short film featured in With In.

Don Cheadle as Murray

Murray is another professor at the university where Jack teaches. In the same way that Jack is an expert in Hitler studies, Murray is passionate about popular culture and this translates to his academic career. It is needless to say that Don Cheadle is a well-established actor in Hollywood. Having won various accolades through the years, including two Grammys and two Golden Globes, Cheadle is one of the few black actors to be nominated for the EGOT (the four major American awards, which are the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and the Tonys). He began his career in the late 80s with Hamburger Hill and Colors and continued to garner recognition through his roles in Boogie Nights, Hotel Rwanda, and the Iron Man franchise. Marvel fans are currently waiting with bated breath to see Cheadle return to the MCU with the upcoming movie Armor Wars, currently set to begin filming in 2023.

Dean and Henry Moore as Wilder

Wilder is the youngest kid and the only child from Jack and Babette's union, and he is a toddler. Given his age, he isn't as aware of what is happening as the rest of his family. Twins Dean and Henry Moore take turns playing Wilder in the Netflix film and this marks their on-screen debut.

Apart from these actors, White Noise also features André Benjamin as Elliot Lasher, Jodie Turner-Smith as Winnie Richards, Lars Eidinger as Arlo Shell, and Chloe Fineman as Simuvac Technician.